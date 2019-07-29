Metal Weighing 1.6 Kg Removed from Woman's Belly

Surgeons at Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, in India, decided to operate after sonography and x-ray tests revealed metal in her digestive tract.Surgeons were in shock as they removed chains, nose rings, earrings, trinkets, bangles, and anklets during the 75-minute operation, the hoard included 90 coins and a wristwatch as well.According to Dr. Siddhartha Biswas, head of the surgery department who was in charge of the operation , the woman had ingested gold, copper, and brass items.The patient is found to be undergoing psychiatric treatment, and she may have ingested the items taken from her brother's costume jewellery shop.Her family said: "We noticed that the ornaments were disappearing. But whenever we questioned her, she started crying and revealed nothing."The woman's mother informed: "Despite keeping an eye on her, she somehow managed to swallow all these objects. She was not well for the past two months."Before admitting her at the Rampurhat Government Hospital, we had taken her to various private doctors, and she was on medication without any result.", the family claimed.Dr. Biswas confirmed that the patient, who from Margram in West Bengal, India, is stable, and the hospital would soon discharge her.Source: Medindia