medindia

Metal Weighing 1.6 Kg Removed from Woman's Belly

by Jeffil Obadiah on  July 29, 2019 at 4:47 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Doctors were astounded to remove this massive hoard weighing 1.6 kg which included golden metal jewellery, trinkets, money and a watch from a woman's stomach during an operation.
Metal Weighing 1.6 Kg Removed from Woman's Belly
Metal Weighing 1.6 Kg Removed from Woman's Belly

The 22-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital as she was suffering from abdominal pain and threw up after every meal for a week.

Show Full Article


Surgeons at Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital, in India, decided to operate after sonography and x-ray tests revealed metal in her digestive tract.

Surgeons were in shock as they removed chains, nose rings, earrings, trinkets, bangles, and anklets during the 75-minute operation, the hoard included 90 coins and a wristwatch as well.

According to Dr. Siddhartha Biswas, head of the surgery department who was in charge of the operation , the woman had ingested gold, copper, and brass items.

The patient is found to be undergoing psychiatric treatment, and she may have ingested the items taken from her brother's costume jewellery shop.

Her family said: "We noticed that the ornaments were disappearing. But whenever we questioned her, she started crying and revealed nothing."

The woman's mother informed: "Despite keeping an eye on her, she somehow managed to swallow all these objects. She was not well for the past two months.

"Before admitting her at the Rampurhat Government Hospital, we had taken her to various private doctors, and she was on medication without any result.", the family claimed.

Dr. Biswas confirmed that the patient, who from Margram in West Bengal, India, is stable, and the hospital would soon discharge her.



Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Effects After Bariatric Surgery

Gastric sleeve and gastric bypass surgery potentiate the intoxicating effects of alcohol due to its faster rate of absorption into the blood and slower metabolism.

Breast Reduction Surgery

Want firm and shapely breasts? Consider the option of traveling abroad to have it done at affordable prices.

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) - Triple Bypass Surgery

Triple bypass surgery, an open heart surgery involves grafting blood vessels from either the chest or leg onto 3 blocked blood vessels.

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Amaranth

World Hepatitis Day - 'Find the Missing Millions'

Health Benefits of Pumpkin
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive