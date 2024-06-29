About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Metabolic Signatures Help Predict Cancer Outcomes

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 29 2024 11:57 PM

Metabolic Signatures Help Predict Cancer Outcomes
Researchers have discovered metabolic markers that forecast cancer patients' immunotherapy responses and survival outcomes, highlighting the importance of metabolic changes in tumors. The international team of researchers was led by Prof. Wangjun Liao from Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University (1 Trusted Source
Unraveling the influence of metabolic signatures on immune dynamics for predicting immunotherapy response and survival in cancer

Go to source).
The research utilized data from the IMvigor210 trial, which included 348 patients with bladder cancer treated with the PD-L1 inhibitor atezolizumab.

Key Vascular Growth Factor in Cancer Treatment Identified
Key Vascular Growth Factor in Cancer Treatment Identified
Study identifies a pivotal vascular growth factor crucial for advancing colon and renal cancer treatments, offering promising avenues for medical advancements in oncology.
The team performed a comprehensive analysis of metabolism-related genes using a non-negative matrix factorization approach, identifying four distinct metabolic classes with significant variations in overall survival (OS).

"Our analysis revealed that patients classified as metabolism-inactive with low hypoxia levels had the most favorable outcomes," says Prof. Liao. "These findings highlight the potential of metabolic profiling to improve the precision of immunotherapy treatments."

Forecasting Cancer Survival and Treatment Response

The study introduced a deep learning-based metabolic score that showed high accuracy in predicting immunotherapy benefits (AUC: 0.93 at 12 months).

Transgender Women at Risk of Prostate Cancer
Transgender Women at Risk of Prostate Cancer
Study finds that transgender women on hormone therapy may have early-stage prostate cancer missed by current PSA screening guidelines.
This score was validated across multiple datasets, including metastatic urothelial carcinoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer, demonstrating its robustness and applicability to various cancer types.

One of the key discoveries was the identification of SETD3 as a crucial gene associated with improved OS outcomes. "SETD3 emerged as a promising prognostic marker, linking metabolic activity with patient outcomes," explains Prof. Liao.

Advertisement
ELISA Tests for Early Cancer and Dementia Screening
ELISA Tests for Early Cancer and Dementia Screening
With NIH funding, a new study aims to better detect early-stage diseases such as cancer and dementia.
"This could pave the way for integrating metabolic profiling into immunotherapy strategies, enhancing treatment precision and efficacy."

The study also found that the metabolic score could classify patients with high and low immunotherapy responses, providing a potential tool for clinicians to tailor treatments based on metabolic profiling.

Advertisement
How Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Breast Cancer
How Chemotherapy Disrupts Gut Microbiome in Breast Cancer
Chemotherapy treatment in breast cancer patients disrupts the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, affecting microbial diversity and composition.
Further analyses indicated a positive correlation between the metabolic score and immune cell infiltration, neoantigen levels, and tumor mutation burden, reinforcing the importance of metabolism in cancer immunotherapy.

"Our findings suggest that understanding metabolic reprogramming in tumors can provide valuable insights into patient prognosis and therapy response," says Prof. Liao.

"We hope this study encourages further research into metabolic biomarkers and their integration into clinical practice."

Reference:
  1. Unraveling the influence of metabolic signatures on immune dynamics for predicting immunotherapy response and survival in cancer - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mef2.89)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement