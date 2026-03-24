Metabolic Liver Disease and Alcohol: A Dangerous Duo for Heart Failure in Atrial Fibrillation

Metabolic liver disease and alcohol exposure may raise heart failure (HF) risk in aging adults with atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD): The Silent Fatty Liver Threat

alcoholic liver disease (ALD)

atrial fibrillation

Does Coexistence of Steatotic Liver Disease Increase Heart Failure Risk?

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Coexistence of atrial fibrillation and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease as a high-risk overlap for incident heart failure in older adults



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Liver–Heart Connection: Why Fatty Liver Matters in AFib

Fatty liver disease

When the Liver Struggles, the Heart Pays the Price

Is Liver Health the Missing Piece in Preventing Heart Failure in AFib Patients?

obesity

metabolic syndrome

weight management

diabetes control

preventing HF

Coexistence of atrial fibrillation and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease as a high-risk overlap for incident heart failure in older adults - (https://academic.oup.com/eurjhf/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ejhf/xuag036/8471673)

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common cardiac arrhythmia worldwide, affects more than 64 million people globally and is a leading cause of heart failure (HF).Steatotic liver disease (SLD) encompasses a spectrum of liver disorders characterized by excessive fat accumulation in the liver, including, MASLD with increased alcohol intake (MetALD), and. Recent research indicates that these SLD subtypes are closely linked to the development and progression of bothand heart failure. However, the complex interplay between cardiac, hepatic, and metabolic vulnerabilities in the context of AFib stratified by SLD subtype remains poorly understood.To address this, a team of researchers from Korea University, comprising Ms. Jeongin Lee and Mr. Sangwook Cheon, led by Professor Seogsong Jeong, conducted a nationwide study and analyzed health data from 7,543 adults aged 60 and older with AFib who were followed for about 9 years to investigate whether the coexistence of SLD and its subtypes further increases the risk of HF.Their findings are available in thein 2026. The researchers found that. The risk followed a graded pattern, with the lowest risk observed for MASLD, intermediate risk for MetALD, and highest risk for ALD, suggesting an additive effect of metabolic and alcohol-related hepatic injury on cardiac vulnerability ().The study also identified dose–response relationships across fatty liver index, alcohol intake, and fasting serum glucose, indicating that metabolic and alcohol-related liver dysfunction jointly elevate HF risk in older adults with AFib. Prof. Jeong explained,. Our study aimed to better understand this relationship.”These findings point to the growing importance of the “liver–heart axis,” a concept gaining attention among researchers studying how liver metabolism, inflammation, and fat accumulation can influence cardiovascular disease. Increasing evidence suggests that metabolic dysfunction can contribute to systemic inflammation, vascular stress, and cardiac remodeling—processes that may worsen outcomes in people living with AFib.Overall, the study shows that liver health may be an underestimated but crucial determinant of HF risk in older adults with AFib. Given the growing prevalence of conditions such as, and alcohol-related liver disease, clinicians may need to look beyond traditional cardiac risk factors when managing AFib.In the future, incorporating liver-metabolic markers such as MASLD into cardiovascular risk scores could help doctors identify high-risk patients earlier.,” concluded Prof. Jeong.This could allow for closer monitoring and targeted preventive strategies, including lifestyle interventions related to, and alcohol consumption. Improved screening for fatty liver disease may therefore become an important part of managing AFib andamong aging populations. Greater awareness of liver–heart interactions could also guide future research aimed at developing integrated approaches for cardiometabolic care.Source-Eurekalert