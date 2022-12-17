About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Metabolic Changes in Blood Predict Diet, and Disease Risk Better

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on December 17, 2022 at 9:51 PM
Font : A-A+

Metabolic Changes in Blood Predict Diet, and Disease Risk Better

When it comes to studying food and diet, it's difficult to know what people are eating - let alone their risk of disease caused by what they eat.

Doctors and researchers usually ask people to fill out a long-form food-frequency questionnaire that estimates caloric intake, food groups, and nutrients. That relies on a person's memory and may not provide the most accurate picture.

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss


Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.
Advertisement


However, a research team led by a Michigan Medicine cardiologist has found a method using molecular profiling and machine learning to develop blood-based dietary signatures that more accurately predict both diet and the risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. The results are published in European Heart Journal.

Hence, researchers need tools that are more reliable and precise while also being easy to use for everyone. Using metabolite signatures and data science, they might improve the understanding of how much people are taking in, as well as what risks they may incur for a cardio-metabolic disease that affects millions of people.

Developing Algorithms to Predict Food and Dietary Routines

Researchers followed more than 2,200 white and black adults in the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults study, using blood samples and food surveys to determine metabolite signatures of diet and subsequent disease risk over 25 years.
Here

Here's Why You Should Stay Away From Fad Diets


Do fad diets really work? Here are some disadvantages and side-effects of going on a fad diet. Healthy eating practices help you lose weight and improve health.
Advertisement

Through a machine learning model, investigators were able to create a blood-based dietary signature that more accurately predicts a person's entire diet over 19 food groups by 10-20%.

Additionally, the blood-based signature often outperformed the healthy eating index, a standard measure of diet quality, for identifying who is more likely to develop both diabetes and cardiovascular disease based on each food group.

Beyond understanding what types of nutrition are better or worse for our health, the methods here could allow those studying food science to take a metabolic snapshot of nutrition and diet to better understand their implications on health.

The blood-based signature technique needs to be tested in prospective, controlled studies of different diets. Knowing precisely how well people are adhering to a diet using blood-based signatures will create even stronger results.

This is an important step and set of tools to do nutritional research with greater precision and efficiency. Eventually, such work may allow us to better understand optimal diets for our patients.



Source: Eurekalert
Diet Pills

Diet Pills


Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
Advertisement
Can Raw Food Diet Help with Diabetes Remission?

Can Raw Food Diet Help with Diabetes Remission?


With diabetes becoming one of the leading causes of death around the world, can raw food diet be the answer to reverse diabetes?
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in ...

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or ...

Syndrome X

Syndrome X

"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and ...

Thalassemia

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Metabolic Changes in Blood Predict Diet, and Disease Risk Better Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests