About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Metabolic and Immune Disorders: A Study on Gene Overlap in Rare Diseases

by Dr. Navapriya S on Aug 19 2024 12:58 PM

Metabolic and Immune Disorders: A Study on Gene Overlap in Rare Diseases
The genes responsible for inborn errors of immunity (disorders affecting immune system function) and metabolism (disorders of the processes that cells utilize to transform food into energy) were investigated. Rare and complex diseases are not well understood(1 Trusted Source
Functional overlap of inborn errors of immunity and metabolism genes defines T cell metabolic vulnerabilities

Go to source).
A recent study published in the journal Science Immunology suggests that inherited illnesses of metabolism and immunology have more similarities than previously thought. The results provide information that may help patients with these illnesses receive better care by pointing to a novel collection of metabolic genes that are critical for immune system T cell function.

Quiz on Genetic Disorders
Quiz on Genetic Disorders
genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary ...

Gene Overlaps Identified

There had previously been only a small number of genes that were on both lists of diseases, but we found that many more have overlap,” said Andrew Patterson, PhD, who led the study as a postdoctoral fellow working with Jeffrey Rathmell, PhD, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Our study showed that a large number of genes associated with inborn errors of metabolism can also potentially affect T cell function when they are mutated.”

The findings suggest that patients with an inborn error of metabolism may also have immune defects that could impact their care, and conversely, that metabolic defects may contribute to symptoms in patients with inborn errors of immunity.

New Perspective on Rare Diseases Classification

“There’s a lot more that will have to be learned, but these connections might point to different therapies,” said Rathmell, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Immuno-biology and director of the Vanderbilt Center for Immunobiology. “Rather than different categories, these diseases are part of a continuum; there’s a gray zone between them and a potential new class of inborn errors of immuno-metabolism that intersects the two”.

Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
The prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, lupus and celiac disease are on the rise, revealed a study, however researchers at the Centers for Disease Control are unable to pinpoint a cause for this increase. Test ...
Patterson and the research team used a gene-editing CRISPR approach to screen the inborn errors of metabolism genes for immune defects and the inborn errors of immunity genes for metabolic defects. They further analyzed one example from each set one metabolic gene that had an immune defect; and one immunity gene that had a metabolic defect to more carefully examine the mechanistic impact.

Overall, Rathmell’s team is interested in discovering how metabolic pathways regulate T-cell function, to develop targeted therapies for immune-mediated disorders.

Advertisement
DOOR Syndrome | Rare Genetic Disorder - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
DOOR Syndrome | Rare Genetic Disorder - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment and Prevention
DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal development of digits, and intellectual impairment. It is non-progressive and treatment is mainly supportive.
“What we’ve done is lay the foundation for further investigation,” Patterson said. “The two examples we studied in detail point to new biology and new mechanisms, and there are hundreds of other genes we identified to analyze for their roles in T cell function”.

Reference:
  1. Functional overlap of inborn errors of immunity and metabolism genes defines T cell metabolic vulnerabilities - (https:www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.adh0368)


Advertisement
Bubble Baby Disease | Immune Deficiency Disorder | Severe Immunodeficiency in Children
Bubble Baby Disease | Immune Deficiency Disorder | Severe Immunodeficiency in Children
Bubble baby disease, or Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID) is a genetic disorder in which there is a severe deficiency of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells needed for normal functioning of the immune system.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement