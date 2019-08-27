medindia

Mental Singing Improves Your Walking Ability

by Hannah Joy on  August 27, 2019 at 9:53 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mental singing like singing a rhythmic song in your head can help improve the walking ability not only in people with Parkinson disease (PD), but also in healthy older adults, reports a new study.
Mental Singing Improves Your Walking Ability
Mental Singing Improves Your Walking Ability

They study was published in The Journal of Neurologic Physical Therapy (JNPT). The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

Show Full Article


Mental singing (internal cueing) improves some gait measures that aren't affected by hearing music or singing aloud (external cueing), according to the new research by Elinor Harrison, PhD, Adam Horin, MA, and Gammon M. Earhart, PT, PhD, FAPTA, of the Program in Physical Therapy at the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis. They write, "Optimizing the use of internal cues to facilitate movement is an important step towards more effectively meeting the needs of people with gait disorders related to aging or neurological disease."

Mental Singing May Have Advantages for Improving Gait in Parkinson Disease

External cues - like music or metronome beats - are commonly recommended as a "pacemaker" to increase gait speed for people with PD. "Previously, we showed that internal cues (such as singing) produce similar motor benefits as external cues (such as listening to music) for people with PD," according to the authors.

In the new study, they further explored how mental singing and singing aloud can improve measures of gait in older adults, with or without PD.

The study included 30 adults with Parkinson's disease and 30 healthy adults, aged 50 or older. Participants performed walking tests under three conditions: hearing music or singing aloud while walking (external cues) and singing in their heads while walking (internal cue).

All three trials used the same song: a rhythmic version of Row, Row, Row Your Boat. Participants were first asked to walk along to the beat of the song played aloud, then as they sang the song out loud or in their heads.

The study also assessed the effects of hearing/singing the song at different tempos: at the person's preferred walking speed (cadence), ten percent slower, or ten percent faster.

As expected, people with PD walked slower, took shorter steps, and had higher levels of gait variability and asymmetry. The external cues - hearing music or singing aloud - led to improvements in gait performance, including velocity, cadence, and stride length. That was so for both the participants with PD and the healthy older adults. However, only the internal cue - mental singing - led to reduced variability in gait measures, indicating increased stability. In both groups, tempos faster than the preferred cadence led to increased gait velocity and reduced variability.

The findings suggests that mental singing might be a more effective tool to increase walking speed in people with PD - counteracting the slow, shuffling gait characteristic of the disease. It's not clear why mental singing reduces gait variability, compared to hearing music or singing aloud - "Internal cues may pose less of a challenge compared to external cues," the researchers write. The study adds new evidence that internal cuing may be more effective than commonly prescribed external cuing techniques. Mental singing also has an obvious advantage for people who would not feel comfortable walking down the street while singing aloud.

"Internal cues allow people to increase gait velocity while simultaneously reducing gait variability, which may ultimately contribute to enhanced gait stability and reduced fall risk," the authors conclude. They suggest that mental singing might also help to improve gait in other groups of patients, such as those with walking difficulties after a stroke.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Singing Improves Motor Function in People with Parkinson's Disease

Singing reduces stress and helps improve motor function in people with Parkinson's. Singing also reduces high blood pressure and maintains cortisol levels.

Choir Singing can Boost Mental Health: Study

Singing in a choir can be beneficial for the mind, reveals a new study.

Ireland's Singing Priest, Father Ray Kelly, Becomes Global Sensation Within a Year

A 62-year-old clergyman's music career includes a platinum-selling album, 42 million YouTube hits and various chat show appearances.

Choir Singing Helps Synchronize Heartbeats, Study Finds

A new study suggests that choir singers not only manage to synchronize their voice with others in the group but also synchronize their heartbeats.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.

More News on:

Body Types and Befitting Workouts Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain? 

What's New on Medindia

Diabetes Increases Cancer Risk: Here's How

Home Remedies for Loose Teeth

Tumor Metastasis Can Now be Prevented: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive