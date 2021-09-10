About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Mental Health Talk Up 153% in 2nd Covid Wave on Twitter in India, Reveal Sources

by Colleen Fleiss on October 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM
Font : A-A+

Mental Health Talk Up 153% in 2nd Covid Wave on Twitter in India, Reveal Sources

During the second wave of the pandemic, the microblogging site Twitter saw a 153 per cent (2.5x) increase in conversations about mental well-being, reveal sources.

The platform has, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, played a critical role in keeping people connected and amplifying authoritative information from credible sources.

Advertisement


Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the microblogging site has created 'Twitter Lists' of credible accounts that people can follow for information and awareness around the topic of mental health.

These include TLLL Foundation; Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, ILS; Re:Set; @Mpower Minds; Fortis Mental Health and She The People.

"Twitter continues to foster dialogue about #MentalHeath, with its features such as 'Twitter Lists' that empower people to customise their 'feed' -- to be able to discover and recommend accounts that resonate with what matters to them," the company said in a statement.
Advertisement

A List is a compilation of various Twitter accounts. One can create custom Lists, or follow Lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show you a series of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, making it easier for people to find what interests them.

As mental health continues to have various stigmas associated with it across certain sections of society, "an open internet and services like Twitter can be a source of positive support, encouraging people who may be struggling to reach out for professional help. They also contribute towards creating an interconnected space to raise diverse perspectives and resources to confront mental health challenges," the statement said.

The emoji will be live until the end of October and can be generated by using any of the following hashtags while Tweeting #WMHD2021, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #LetsTalk, #MentalHealthForAll, #MentalHealth, #MentalHealthAwareness, #MentalHealthMatters, #StepUp2021, #OnMyMind, #MentalHealthinanUnequalWorld, #MindSpace and #PledgeForMentalHealth

"Each compassionate Tweet brings the global conversation together to raise awareness and normalise the discussion around mental health. Take care of your mental health and encourage others to do so too, by being part of the conversation on Twitter," the statement said.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Mental Disorders on the Rise
How to Reduce Adverse Mental Health Outcomes in Youth? >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
Diabetes and Dental Health
Diabetes and Dental Health
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health 

Recommended Reading
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day 2021 - Let's Make Mental Health Care for All
World Mental Health Day celebrated on 10th October will showcase the efforts made globally to raise ...
World Failed to Achieve 2020 Mental Health Target, Says WHO
World Failed to Achieve 2020 Mental Health Target, Says WHO
Most of the 2020 mental health targets were missed, and the world has failed to provide people with ...
New Mental Health Resources Launched by Facebook
New Mental Health Resources Launched by Facebook
Social networking giant Facebook has announced new mental health resources, tools and programming .....
Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes
Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes
Educational institutions can promote mental health awareness. Early detection and intervention can ....
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental Health - Neurosis vs Psychosis
Mental well-being is a concern and abnormal coping of emotions can lead to neurosis or psychosis. Me...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Understanding the Role of Love in Mental Health
Love plays a crucial role in our mental health. Love that comes from a friend, a partner, a sibling,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close