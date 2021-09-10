Mental Health Talk Up 153% in 2nd Covid Wave on Twitter in India, Reveal Sources

During the second wave of the pandemic, the microblogging site Twitter saw a 153 per cent (2.5x) increase in conversations about mental well-being, reveal sources.
The platform has, since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, played a critical role in keeping people connected and amplifying authoritative information from credible sources.
Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, the microblogging site has created 'Twitter Lists' of credible accounts that people can follow for information and awareness around the topic of mental health.
"Twitter continues to foster dialogue about #MentalHeath, with its features such as 'Twitter Lists' that empower people to customise their 'feed' -- to be able to discover and recommend accounts that resonate with what matters to them," the company said in a statement.
A List is a compilation of various Twitter accounts. One can create custom Lists, or follow Lists created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show you a series of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, making it easier for people to find what interests them.
As mental health continues to have various stigmas associated with it across certain sections of society, "an open internet and services like Twitter can be a source of positive support, encouraging people who may be struggling to reach out for professional help. They also contribute towards creating an interconnected space to raise diverse perspectives and resources to confront mental health challenges," the statement said.
The emoji will be live until the end of October and can be generated by using any of the following hashtags while Tweeting #WMHD2021, #WorldMentalHealthDay, #LetsTalk, #MentalHealthForAll, #MentalHealth, #MentalHealthAwareness, #MentalHealthMatters, #StepUp2021, #OnMyMind, #MentalHealthinanUnequalWorld, #MindSpace and #PledgeForMentalHealth
"Each compassionate Tweet brings the global conversation together to raise awareness and normalise the discussion around mental health. Take care of your mental health and encourage others to do so too, by being part of the conversation on Twitter," the statement said.
Source: IANS