About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Mental Health Screenings Should be a Part of Prostate Cancer Diagnoses: Here's Why

by Adeline Dorcas on Aug 6 2024 1:11 PM

Mental Health Screenings Should be a Part of Prostate Cancer Diagnoses: Here`s Why
Men often need extra mental health support both during and immediately after prostate cancer diagnosis. Hence, a team of researchers from the University of South Australia suggests that mental health screenings should be a regular part of prostate cancer care.
Funded by Movember, the UniSA study tracked the scale and timing of mental health issues among 13,693 South Australian men with prostate cancer, finding that 15% of prostate cancer patients began mental health medications directly after a prostate cancer diagnosis, with 6% seeking help from mental health services (1 Trusted Source
Temporal trends in medication and service use patterns for mental health issues among men with prostate cancer

Go to source).

Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer
This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment
It's an important finding, not only highlighting the percentage of prostate cancer patients who seek mental health supports, but notably, those who do not.

Why is Mental Health Screening Necessary for Prostate Cancer Patients?

Every year, more than 24,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer, with up to 40% of patients considered at risk of mental distress.

Lead researcher UniSA’s Dr. Tenaw Tiruye says the study highlights an acute need to offer mental health services and support for all men diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Medical Management of Prostate Cancer
Medical Management of Prostate Cancer
Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after skin cancer and it is the sixth leading cause of death in men worldwide.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian men. But despite high survival rates, psychological issues are one of the most frequently reported unmet needs among prostate cancer survivors,” Dr. Tiruye says.

Depression and Anxiety More Common in Men with Prostate Cancer

“Prostate cancer can take a serious toll on the mental health of men throughout all stages of the illness – including diagnosis, surveillance, treatment, and follow‐up – with an estimated one in six people experiencing clinical depression.

Advertisement
Mental Health Distress Affects Outcomes in Cancer Patients
Mental Health Distress Affects Outcomes in Cancer Patients
A new survey shines a light on mental health issues and provides insights on additional education and resources that could help cancer patients.
“In fact, the rates of depression and anxiety among prostate cancer patients are significantly higher than those in the general population, as is the risk of suicide.

“In our study we found that 15% of patients started anti-anxiety and anti-depression medications at the time of their diagnosis, and that 6% looked for mental health support. This shows that men are more likely to commence psychotropic medications than seek out mental health services.

Advertisement
Strategies to Prevent Suicide among Cancer Patients
Strategies to Prevent Suicide among Cancer Patients
Strategies to prevent death by suicide among patients with cancer may include the use of comprehensive cancer centers and case managers for improved coordination of patient centered care, and the development of a distress checklist.
“But it also shows a significant gap, which is those men who have not sought help.”

Senior researcher, UniSA's Dr. Kerri Beckmann says fewer than a quarter of men ask for help when it comes to their mental health.

“Whether it’s the stigma surrounding mental health, or a fear about being seen as weak, statistics shows that many men struggle to seek help for mental health concerns,” Dr. Beckmann says.

“So, rather than waiting for men to proactively seek out mental health supports once they’ve been diagnosed with prostate cancer, we should be offering supports at the time of diagnosis and throughout treatment. That way it can be seen as a normal and required part of treatment.

“Only by normalizing mental health discussions, can we improve access to wellbeing tools and services, to ensure that men with prostate cancer have every opportunity to voice their struggles and receive the support they need.”

Reference:
  1. Temporal trends in medication and service use patterns for mental health issues among men with prostate cancer - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/pon.6369)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement