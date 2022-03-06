Mental Health Must be a Priority for Action on Climate Change, Says WHO

Climate Change and Mental Health Connection

Advertisement

The WHO noted that the climate crisis would exacerbate these figures. It urged countries to ramp up mental health and psychosocial support within disaster risk reduction and climate action to help protect those most at risk.2021 WHO survey of 95 countries found that only nine have thus far included mental health and psychosocial support in their national health and climate change plans.The WHO Friday also released a policy brief at the Stockholm+50 conference in Sweden.It recommends five important approaches for governments to address the mental health impacts of climate change: integrate climate considerations with mental health programs; integrate mental health support with climate action; build upon global commitments; develop community-based approaches to reduce vulnerabilities; and close the large funding gap that exists for mental health and psychosocial support.The Stockholm Conference commemorates the 50th anniversary of the UN Conference on the Human Environment and recognizes the importance of environmental determinants for both physical and mental health.Source: IANS