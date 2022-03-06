About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Mental Health Must be a Priority for Action on Climate Change, Says WHO

by Colleen Fleiss on June 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM
Climate change poses risks to mental health, and thus countries must make it an emphasis while driving steps to tackle the climate crisis, said the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The impacts of climate change are increasingly part of our daily lives, and there is very little dedicated mental health support available for people and communities dealing with climate-related hazards and long-term risk," said Dr. Maria Neira, Director of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health at WHO, in a statement.

Mental health conditions already represent a significant burden worldwide. Nearly one billion people live with mental health conditions, yet in low- and middle-income countries, three out of four do not have access to needed services.

Climate Change and Mental Health Connection

The WHO noted that the climate crisis would exacerbate these figures. It urged countries to ramp up mental health and psychosocial support within disaster risk reduction and climate action to help protect those most at risk.
2021 WHO survey of 95 countries found that only nine have thus far included mental health and psychosocial support in their national health and climate change plans.

The WHO Friday also released a policy brief at the Stockholm+50 conference in Sweden.

It recommends five important approaches for governments to address the mental health impacts of climate change: integrate climate considerations with mental health programs; integrate mental health support with climate action; build upon global commitments; develop community-based approaches to reduce vulnerabilities; and close the large funding gap that exists for mental health and psychosocial support.

The Stockholm Conference commemorates the 50th anniversary of the UN Conference on the Human Environment and recognizes the importance of environmental determinants for both physical and mental health.

Source: IANS
