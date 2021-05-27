Mental Health Monitoring Technology

"Mental health can change very rapidly, and a lot of these changes remain hidden from providers or counsellors," said Dr. Farzan Sasangohar, assistant professor in the Wm Michael Barnes '64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.
This integrated electronic monitoring and feedback platform is described in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice
can also alert care teams about deteriorating mental health status of patients.
As mental health requires an extended period of care this technology is very important in continuously monitoring the improvement in the patient's wellbeing without relying on the patients' subjective assessment
of their mental health to provide effective health care interventions.
Before making the technology ready for use, other issues like the battery life of smartphones carrying their software and address usability issues need to be resolved for smooth usage of the application.
Source: Eurekalert