Mental Health Monitoring Technology
Digital technology offers real hope for reaching more people with mental health care help avoiding the stigmatization about mental illness provides all details hidden from providers or counsellors.

Recently Texas A&M University researchers developed a smart device-based electronic platform to continuously monitor the state of hyperarousal in stress state by reading facial cues, analysing voice patterns and integrating readings from built-in vital signs sensors on smartwatches.

"Mental health can change very rapidly, and a lot of these changes remain hidden from providers or counsellors," said Dr. Farzan Sasangohar, assistant professor in the Wm Michael Barnes '64 Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.


This integrated electronic monitoring and feedback platform is described in the Journal of Psychiatric Practice can also alert care teams about deteriorating mental health status of patients.

As mental health requires an extended period of care this technology is very important in continuously monitoring the improvement in the patient's wellbeing without relying on the patients' subjective assessment of their mental health to provide effective health care interventions.

Before making the technology ready for use, other issues like the battery life of smartphones carrying their software and address usability issues need to be resolved for smooth usage of the application.



Source: Eurekalert

