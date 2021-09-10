Mental Health: Key Component of Holistic Health

Mental health is a key component of holistic health and awareness helps address the sigma surrounding mental disorders, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
"This green ribbon is a symbol of mental health. We need to spread more and more awareness about mental health in our society," he said.
Emphasising that all types of health and wellbeing are essential for progress, he said that without healthy individuals, there will not be a healthy family and by extension a healthy society and a healthy nation. Ill health, either physical or mental, leads to poor productivity thereby adversely affecting the growth and productivity of nations, he stated.
"We need to the conversation on mental health issues first within the family and gradually include the school environment too. We need to train our teachers in such a manner that they will be able to easily detect mental health issues in children," said Union Health Minister.
The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with Hansraj College, Delhi to raise awareness on mental health as part of the activities being taken up during ongoing Mental Health Awareness Week, October 5-10.
Source: IANS