Mental Health: Key Component of Holistic Health

"Out of ten, three students suffer from mental health issues. 14 per cent of our children are suffering from mental health issues," said Mandaviya, underlining the need to sensitize parents, teachers and other stakeholders to spot and assist young citizens in need of help."We need to the conversation on mental health issues first within the family and gradually include the school environment too. We need to train our teachers in such a manner that they will be able to easily detect mental health issues in children," said Union Health Minister.The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in partnership with Hansraj College, Delhi to raise awareness on mental health as part of the activities being taken up during ongoing Mental Health Awareness Week, October 5-10.Source: IANS