Mental Health History Could Put Cancer Patients At Risk Of Dying: Study

by Rishika Gupta on  March 8, 2019 at 12:00 AM Cancer News
Mental health history could put cancer patients at risk of succumbing to their cancer, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the British Journal of Cancer.
Cancer patients who have been hospitalized for mental health problems prior to their cancer diagnosis were 73% more likely to die from their cancer compared to those who had never had psychiatric help.

The study of more than 675,000 cancer patients from Ontario, Canada, looked at those who had been diagnosed with one of the ten most common cancers.

Nearly half of all the cancer patients had undergone a psychiatric assessment as an outpatient, often by a GP. Around 7,900 cancer patients had either been treated as an emergency, and more than 4,000 had been hospitalized for their mental health in the five years prior to their cancer diagnosis.

The researchers, based at the University of Toronto and the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences, discovered that as the level of psychiatric help increased, there was a greater risk of death. They speculate that one of the possible reasons is that stress incurred from mental problems may affect the body's biological systems.

Compared to a cancer patient who had never had psychiatric help prior to their diagnosis, patients who visited their GP about their mental health were 5% more likely to die from their cancer, patients who had been seen in A&E were 36% more likely to die and the chances increased by 73% for those who'd been hospitalized for mental health problems.

In particular, bladder and bowel cancer patients who had received help for their mental health had a significantly higher chance of death compared to patients with the same cancers who hadn't had any psychiatric problems. Bladder cancer patients with a history a of hospital admission were more than twice as likely to die from their cancer, but researchers are unsure why this is.

Dr. Zachary Klaassen, lead author, assistant professor and urologic oncologist at the Georgia Cancer Center, said: "We think this means mental health may play a larger role in cancer outcomes than previously thought. Major depression and stress may affect our body's immune surveillance systems, effectively hampering the ability to detect and fight cancer.

"A recent psychiatric history should be a red flag to all doctors and nurses treating cancer patients. It's essential we keep a close eye on these patients to make sure they're receiving the best possible care and are followed up if and when cancer appointments are missed."

For patients who saw their GP or had an emergency appointment, the chance of death was higher if this encounter was less than 12 months before a cancer diagnosis compared to if this was between one and five years before.

While the study identified that there was an association between cancer patients having psychiatric help and an increased chance of dying from their disease, it did not prove a direct cause.

Dr. Richard Roope, Cancer Research UK's senior clinical adviser, said: "More research needs to be done to work out why this is the case. It's important that people seeing a doctor for mental health issues are reminded of their cancer screening invitations and that any potential cancer symptoms are addressed in a timely way."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Unhealthy Diet Linked to Poor Mental Health: Study

Poor mental health is seen in adults who consumed more junk food compared to their peers who consumed a healthier diet.

Study on Mental Health Disorders and Treatment in Children

A new survey has found that an estimated 7.7 million children in the United States (16.5 percent) have at least one mental health disorder and about half didn't receive treatment from a mental health professional.

Youthful Cognitive Ability Can Predict Your Future Mental Health

Youthful cognitive ability which involves a set of thinking skills such as reasoning, memory, and perception can strongly predict mental capacity in later life, reveals a new study.

Nearly Two-thirds of Stroke Survivors are in Good Mental Health

Most stroke survivors are in good mental health. New study suggests that almost two-thirds of people who have suffered strokes have complete mental health, reveals a new study.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Flowers And What They Mean To Us

Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

