About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mental Health Distress Affects Outcomes in Cancer Patients

by Dr Jayashree on December 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM
Font : A-A+

Mental Health Distress Affects Outcomes in Cancer Patients

More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in their patients with cancer, and more than 90% say it has a significant impact on their health outcomes, according to a survey report published in the latest edition of Oncology Insights.

The findings were based on web-based surveys conducted in September, October, and November 2021. More than 240 oncologists from a mix of community- and hospital-based practices participated in the research.

Advertisement


Anxiety disorders and depression were the types of mental health distress seen most frequently in cancer patients, but personality and addiction disorders were also mentioned.

"Recent research indicates that mental health generally has declined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is particularly concerning for patients with cancer who are already at an increased risk for mental health distress," said Heidi Hunter, President of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.
Advertisement

The survey also explored oncologists' views on the effective use of palliative care for patients with advanced cancer.

There was strong agreement among oncologists (68%) that early introduction of palliative care leads to better outcomes for patients with advanced cancer, but only 17% said they refer patients to palliative care at the time the metastatic disease is diagnosed.

The main barriers in delivering effective palliative care cited by survey participants were resistance from patients and caregivers (39%) and lack of staff dedicated to palliative care (28%).

A majority of participants (74%) said better tools are needed to educate patients with advanced cancer about how palliative care can enhance their quality of life.

In addition, 45% said better data and predictive analytics are needed to help clinicians determine when to refer patients for palliative care.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Signs of Vision Loss can Be Noticed Early: Study
Online Interventions Designed to Curb Adolescent Depression... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Health Benefits of Microgreens
Health Benefits of Microgreens
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Adolescence Depression Anxiety Disorder Cancer and Homeopathy Reiki-A Holistic Healing Method Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Flowers And What They Mean To Us Health Insurance - India Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Holistic Management for Depression
Holistic Management for Depression
Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of ......
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears
10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears
Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ....
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Generalized anxiety disorder refers to excessive and irrational worries about daily activities and ....
Depression Linked to Decrease in Physical Activity During Pandemic
Depression Linked to Decrease in Physical Activity During Pandemic
Depression rates saw a steep incline by 90% from March 2020 to June 2020. Large declines in ......
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone ca...
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for...
Health Insurance - India
Health Insurance - India
Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance indust...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close