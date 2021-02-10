Mental Health Clue Lies in Wandering Thoughts

Advertisement

"We wanted to mimic the small breaks we have throughout the day, such as when waiting in line at a café, taking a shower, lying in bed at night, and so on. These are all times during which external demands are minimal and internal thoughts tend to creep in," said first author Quentin Raffaelli, a graduate student in the Arizona Department of Psychology.Researchers sought to measure thinking patterns especially ruminative thinking, which is a common symptom of depression.Most participants spent 10 minutes thinking about the present or the future in an emotionally neutral way. Participants who scored high on a rumination questionnaire experienced thoughts that were more past-focused, negative, and self-centric.. On the other hand, the 10 minutes thoughts of some people seem to be productive and inspirational.The study ended before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the results seem more relevant than ever as many people have experienced more solitary idle time over the last year than at any other point in their lives.Later, they conducted a version of this study during the grips of the pandemic and are now in the process of analyzing the results.The pandemic lockdown has affected people's mental well-being. Anxiety and depression increased during the pandemic with a surge in substance abuse.Based on these findings, researchers are interested in knowing how the default mode network, a brain network that plays an important role in internal thoughts works in people with dysfunctional thinking styles, such as rumination or intrusive thoughts.To know this connection, researchers used functional magnetic resonance imaging, or resting-state fMRI, a popular brain imaging method that involves placing a person in a brain scanner for about 10 minutes.This technique records brain activity patterns and connectivity as spontaneous thoughts emerge.They hope bySource: Medindia