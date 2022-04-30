Mental Distress of Women During Pregnancy Affects Offspring’s Cognition

Toddler's cognitive development may get affected when exposed to stress, anxiety, and depression during pregnancy as per a study at the Children's National Hospital, published in JAMA Network Open.



The study also stated that along with the reduced cognitive development, there were also increased changes in internalizing and dysregulation behaviors among the offspring.

Advertisement

‘Elevated levels of anxiety, depression, and stress among women during pregnancy are found to affect the key brain features of the fetus which leads to their decreased cognitive development at 18 months. ’