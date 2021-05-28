Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar Urges All To #BreakTheTaboo

Commenting on Akshay Kumar's tweet, fans appreciated the actor for choosing a subject like menstruation and sanitary pads for his film.
‘Akshay cited his 2018 release "Pad Man" to highlight menstruation issue. The R. Balki film was inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a smalltown entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.’
"Thanks for bringing such sensitive issue in mainstream sir, you are forever our idol more power to you," commented a fan.
"More than Boxoffice numbers, it earned love, respect and appreciation from everyone," wrote another fan.
Source: IANS