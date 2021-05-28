by Colleen Fleiss on  May 28, 2021 at 11:15 PM Women Health News
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar Urges All To #BreakTheTaboo
On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Akshay Kumar, the Bollywood superstar urged all to break taboos surrounding menstruation.

"Today is World Menstrual Hygeine day. Doing #Padman in 2018 opened my eyes to what women go through because of stigma and lack of basic sanitary facilities. Thankfully things are improving by the year. @mrsfunnybones and I will forever stay with the cause. #BreakTheTaboo," Akshay wrote on Twitter, tagging wife Twinkle Khanna who tweets as @mrsfunnybones and who is one of the producers of the 2018 film.

Commenting on Akshay Kumar's tweet, fans appreciated the actor for choosing a subject like menstruation and sanitary pads for his film.


"Thanks for bringing such sensitive issue in mainstream sir, you are forever our idol more power to you," commented a fan.

"More than Boxoffice numbers, it earned love, respect and appreciation from everyone," wrote another fan.

Source: IANS

