Advertisement

Menopause-Like Symptoms May Strike Before the Actual Transition

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on January 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM
The menopause transition is often accompanied by a number of symptoms that can affect a woman's overall quality of life, including hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and depression.

A new study suggests that women may already experience some of these symptoms several years before menopause, during the late-reproductive stage. The study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

What Changes Occur During Menopausal Transition?

By 2025, an estimated 1.1 billion women worldwide will be postmenopausal. Yet, the number of women experiencing menopause-like symptoms will likely be much higher.

Perimenopause

Perimenopause


Perimenopause is a transition phase that lasts until menopause. The low estrogen levels during this phase cause irregular periods and early menopause symptoms such as hot flashes. This phase may last from a few months to years.
Advertisement


This happens because there is growing evidence to suggest that women in the late-reproductive stage experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause years before the official menopause transition.

A new study involving more than 350 Spanish-speaking respondents is the latest to document the effect of various physiologic and psychosocial changes that affect women in the 4 to 10 years preceding the final menstrual period.
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes


You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
Advertisement

A woman's late-reproductive stage is characterized by low antral follicle counts and subtle changes to menstrual cycle length, duration, and flow. It typically marks the time when fertility begins to decline and hormone patterns begin to change.

This study compares the symptoms Spanish-speaking women around the world report experiencing during the late-reproductive stage and the menopause transition. It identified a similar proportion of women in the late-reproductive stage and the menopause transition reporting 8 of 18 common menopause symptoms.

Among other findings, women in the late-reproductive stage had lower age-adjusted odds of musculoskeletal pain and lower odds of decreased interest in sex.

But both groups reported a similar interference with personal relationships and overall quality of life. Additional analyses are needed to assess how changes associated with reproductive aging affect quality of life.

This study not only adds to the evidence that women experience multiple symptoms typically associated with the menopause transition in their late-reproductive years but also highlights opportunities for anticipatory guidance that is culturally and linguistically appropriate.



Source: Eurekalert
Menopause Diet: Foods to Eat for Fewer Hot Flashes

Menopause Diet: Foods to Eat for Fewer Hot Flashes


What foods help decrease hot flashes? Eating low-fat, plant-based diet rich in soy products could be an effective remedy for reducing hot flashes.
Advertisement
Quiz on Perimenopause

Quiz on Perimenopause


Perimenopause, also called menopause transition, begins a few months or years before the actual menopause. This is the period of natural transition of a woman towards infertility and menopause. Here is a quiz on this time of a woman's life:
Advertisement
Advertisement
