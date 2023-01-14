Menopause-Like Symptoms May Strike Before the Actual Transition

The menopause transition is often accompanied by a number of symptoms that can affect a woman's overall quality of life, including hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and depression.



A new study suggests that women may already experience some of these symptoms several years before menopause, during the late-reproductive stage. The study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).



What Changes Occur During Menopausal Transition?

By 2025, an estimated 1.1 billion women worldwide will be postmenopausal. Yet, the number of women experiencing menopause-like symptoms will likely be much higher.