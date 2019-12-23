Menopause can Rob You of a Good Night’s Sleep

Getting a good night's sleep gets harder during by menopause, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

The value of a good night's sleep can't be underestimated. Unfortunately, sleep complaints are common during the menopause transition. A new study from Canada compared sleep quality, sleep duration, and sleep disorders between postmenopausal and pre/perimenopausal women and documented increased sleep problems postmenopause.



Multiple specific sleep disorders are also age related, including obstructive sleep apnea, periodic leg movements during sleep, rapid eye movement sleep behavior, and change in the normal sleep cycle. Although multiple studies have already examined age-related sleep problems, few considered the effect of menopause status. This new study involving more than 6,100 Canadian women sought to demonstrate how sleep was affected as a woman progressed through the menopause transition.



Researchers confirmed that, compared with premenopausal and perimenopausal women, postmenopausal women required more time to fall asleep (in excess of 30 min) and were more likely to suffer from sleep-onset insomnia disorder and obstructive sleep apnea.



Study results appear in the article "Effects of menopause on sleep quality and sleep disorders: Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging."



"This study highlights links between menopause and insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea. Given the known associations with poorer health, sleep problems should be identified and addressed in menopausal women," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



