Menopause and hormone replacement therapy are linked to cognitive changes that increase the vulnerability to depressive symptoms.

Emotional and cognitive effects of menopause and hormone replacement therapy



Association of premature natural and surgical menopause with incidence of depression requiring hospitalization: a prospective cohort study



Is this why dementia affects more women? How menopause alters the brain



Interactions Between Age, Sex, Menopause, and Brain Structure at Midlife: A UK Biobank Study



Menopausal hormone therapy and the female brain: leveraging neuroimaging and prescription registry data from the UK Biobank cohort



The(gray matter regions). The structural changes in the brain are associated withThe findings come from new research led by the University of Cambridge.(According to the study published in, which contradict the previous studies about menopausal HRT.The research underscores the critical need for addressing these outstanding demands for a specialized care as women traverse the cognitive decline and emotional changes of midlife.According to the prospective cohort study,.() Additionally, research confirms that age and menopause interact to accelerate changes in total brain volume, including both gray and white matter, specifically during a woman’s midlife.(The study highlights that current menopausal hormone therapy (MHT) users have higher brain age gaps and smaller volumes of hippocampus (the part of the brain responsible for memory and learning) compared to non-users.()(To counter the effects of menopause – particularly depressive symptoms and sleep problems – many women are prescribed HRT. In England, in 2023, 15% of women were prescribed the treatment. However, there is limited understanding of the effects of menopause and subsequent HRT use on the brain, cognition and mental health.To address this question, researchers at the University of Cambridge analysed data from UK Biobank of almost 125,000 women, who were classified into three categories: pre-menopause, post-menopause who have never used HRT, or post-menopause who have used HRT.As well as answering questionnaires that included questions related to theirAround 11,000 participants also underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, allowing the researchers to look at the structure of their brains.The average age of onset of menopause among the participants was around 49.5 years, while the average age that women prescribed HRT began their treatment was around 49 years.Post-menopausal women were more likely than those pre-menopause to have sought help from their GP or a psychiatrist forAlthough women in the HRT group had greater anxiety and depression compared with the non-HRT group, further analysis showed that these differences in symptoms were already present before menopause. It is possible, say the researchers, that in some cases, a woman’s GP may have prescribed HRT in anticipation of menopause worsening her symptoms.Women post-menopause were more likely to report insomnia, get less sleep, and feel tired.of all three groups, even though there was no difference in sleep duration between these women and those women post-menopause not on the medication.Dr. Christelle Langley from the Department of Psychiatry said: “Most women will go through menopause, and it can be a life-changing event, whether they take HRT or not. A healthy lifestyle – exercising, keeping active and eating a healthy diet, for example – is particularly important during this period to help mitigate some of its effects.. There should be no embarrassment in letting others know what you’re going through and asking for help.”Menopause also appeared to have an impact on cognition. Post-menopausal women who were not on HRT had slower reaction times than those yet to start menopause or who were on HRT. However, there were no significant differences between the three groups when it came to memory tasks.Dr. Katharina Zühlsdorff from the Department of Psychology at the University of Cambridge, said: “As we age, our reaction times tend to get slower – it’s just a part of the natural ageing process and it happens to both women and men.”“You can imagine being asked a question at a quiz – while you might still arrive at the correct answer as your younger self, younger people would no doubt get there much faster..”In both groups of women post-menopause, the researchers found significant reductions in volume of grey matter – brain tissue that contains nerve cell bodies and helps process information, control movement and manage memory and emotions.In particular, these differences occurred in the hippocampus (responsible for forming and storing memories); entorhinal cortex (the ‘gateway’ for passing information between the hippocampus and the rest of the brain); and the anterior cingulate cortex (part of the brain that helps you manage emotions, make decisions, and focus your attention).Professor Barbara Sahakian, the study’s senior author from the Department of Psychiatry, added: “.”. While not the whole story, it may help explain why.”Source-Eurekalert