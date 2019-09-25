Menopausal Night Sweats Could be Related to Cognitive Dysfunction

Women who experience night sweats are at a higher risk of cognitive dysfunction as their sleep duration increases, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Menopause.

Previous studies have demonstrated the association between daytime hot flashes and worse memory performance. In this new study involving women with a history of breast cancer, however, researchers focused on night sweats and how they relate to total sleep time. Surprisingly, more frequent night sweats were associated with greater sleep duration.



Cognitive dysfunction is linked to increased sleep duration in women experiencing menopausal night sweats.





Separately it was determined that daytime hot flashes had no impact on total sleep time.



"This work presents novel insights into the influence of menopause symptoms on cognitive performance among women with a history of breast cancer and raises the possibility that hot flash treatments could benefit cognition in these women through effects on sleep," says John Bark, lead author of the study from the behavioral neuroscience doctoral program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.



"Studies like this are valuable in helping healthcare providers develop effective treatment options for menopausal women complaining of cognitive decline as they focus on modifiable risk factors," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



