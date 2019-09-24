medindia

Menopausal Night Sweats can Lead to Cognitive Decline

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 24, 2019 at 4:18 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Women who experience more frequent menopause symptoms such as night sweats and hot flashes are more likely to have impaired cognitive function as their sleep duration increases, reports a new study.
Menopausal Night Sweats can Lead to Cognitive Decline
Menopausal Night Sweats can Lead to Cognitive Decline

Experts frequently tout the value of a good night's sleep. However, a new study casts doubt on the value of sleep time suggesting that women who experience night sweats are more vulnerable to cognitive dysfunction as their sleep duration increases. These paradoxical study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Show Full Article


Previous studies have demonstrated the association between daytime hot flashes and worse memory performance. In this new study involving women with a history of breast cancer, however, researchers focused on night sweats and how they relate to total sleep time.

Surprisingly, more frequent night sweats were associated with greater sleep duration. Even more ironic, however, was the finding that these same women experiencing night sweats became more vulnerable to prefrontal cortex deficits, including decreased attention and executive function, as their sleep duration increased. Total sleep time, however, was unrelated to memory performance.

Separately it was determined that daytime hot flashes had no impact on total sleep time.

"This work presents novel insights into the influence of menopause symptoms on cognitive performance among women with a history of breast cancer and raises the possibility that hot flash treatments could benefit cognition in these women through effects on sleep," says John Bark, lead author of the study from the behavioral neuroscience doctoral program at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

"Studies like this are valuable in helping healthcare providers develop effective treatment options for menopausal women complaining of cognitive decline as they focus on modifiable risk factors," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Hot Flashes and Night Sweats Linked to Sleep Apnea in Women

Self-reported severe hot flashes and night sweats were linked to an intermediate to high risk of obstructive sleep apnea in middle aged women, says study.

Acupuncture Can Help You Cope With Menopausal Symptoms

Acupuncture may naturally relieve menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, excess sweating, mood swings, sleep disturbances, and skin and hair problems. Therefore, acupuncture could be a realistic treatment option for menopausal women who do not ...

Dealing with Menopause

Menopause is an importantant stage in woman's life.Know more about it's physiology,signs,symptoms,causes and management of menopause.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children

Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.

More News on:

MenopauseWeight Gain After MenopauseTop 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In ChildrenNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Watery Eyes

Eating Nuts Every Day can Help You Lose Weight

Fish Oil, Vitamin D can Reduce Cancer, Heart Attack Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive