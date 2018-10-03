Menopausal Hormone Therapy Lowers Risk of Heart Failure

Font : A- A+



Menopausal hormone therapy, used to treat hot flashes, sleep disturbances and vaginal dryness, may also lower risk of heart failure, according to new study.

Menopausal Hormone Therapy Lowers Risk of Heart Failure



The study found that menopausal hormone therapy caused significantly smaller change in the structure and function of left ventricle and left arterial chamber in the human heart.



‘Menopausal hormone therapy has been linked to favourable cardiovascular outcomes, including lower mortality and risk of heart failure.’ This has been linked to favourable cardiovascular outcomes, including lower mortality and risk of heart failure.



"This is the first study to look at the relationship between the use of menopausal hormone therapy and subtle changes in the structure and function of the heart, which can be predictors of future heart problems," said Mihir Sanghvi, research fellow at the Queen Mary University of London.



Importantly, the use of hormone therapy during



"For most menopausal women -- especially those under the age of 60 -- the benefits of taking hormone therapy outweigh any potential risks," Sanghvi added.



For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the researchers examined the structure and function of the left ventricular and left atrial in 1,604 post-menopausal women, who were free of known cardiovascular disease, and 32 per cent of whom had used hormone therapy for at least three years.



"However, women shouldn't take hormone therapy specifically to improve their heart health, as this study doesn't consider all of the ways this therapy affects our cardiovascular health," the researchers warned.







Source: IANS The study found that menopausal hormone therapy caused significantly smaller change in the structure and function of left ventricle and left arterial chamber in the human heart.This has been linked to favourable cardiovascular outcomes, including lower mortality and risk of heart failure."This is the first study to look at the relationship between the use of menopausal hormone therapy and subtle changes in the structure and function of the heart, which can be predictors of future heart problems," said Mihir Sanghvi, research fellow at the Queen Mary University of London.Importantly, the use of hormone therapy during menopause was not associated with adverse changes in cardiac structure and function."For most menopausal women -- especially those under the age of 60 -- the benefits of taking hormone therapy outweigh any potential risks," Sanghvi added.For the study, published in the journal, the researchers examined the structure and function of the left ventricular and left atrial in 1,604 post-menopausal women, who were free of known cardiovascular disease, and 32 per cent of whom had used hormone therapy for at least three years."However, women shouldn't take hormone therapy specifically to improve their heart health, as this study doesn't consider all of the ways this therapy affects our cardiovascular health," the researchers warned.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: