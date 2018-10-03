medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Menopausal Hormone Therapy Lowers Risk of Heart Failure

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 10, 2018 at 7:06 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Menopausal hormone therapy, used to treat hot flashes, sleep disturbances and vaginal dryness, may also lower risk of heart failure, according to new study.
Menopausal Hormone Therapy Lowers Risk of Heart Failure
Menopausal Hormone Therapy Lowers Risk of Heart Failure

The study found that menopausal hormone therapy caused significantly smaller change in the structure and function of left ventricle and left arterial chamber in the human heart.

This has been linked to favourable cardiovascular outcomes, including lower mortality and risk of heart failure.

"This is the first study to look at the relationship between the use of menopausal hormone therapy and subtle changes in the structure and function of the heart, which can be predictors of future heart problems," said Mihir Sanghvi, research fellow at the Queen Mary University of London.

Importantly, the use of hormone therapy during menopause was not associated with adverse changes in cardiac structure and function.

"For most menopausal women -- especially those under the age of 60 -- the benefits of taking hormone therapy outweigh any potential risks," Sanghvi added.

For the study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, the researchers examined the structure and function of the left ventricular and left atrial in 1,604 post-menopausal women, who were free of known cardiovascular disease, and 32 per cent of whom had used hormone therapy for at least three years.

"However, women shouldn't take hormone therapy specifically to improve their heart health, as this study doesn't consider all of the ways this therapy affects our cardiovascular health," the researchers warned.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause Weight Gain

Menopause and weight gain in menopause often go hand in hand. But with simple lifestyle changes, menopause weight gain can be easily managed.

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes

You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Diet for Menopause - Foods to Eat & Avoid

Menopause is a stage when hormone levels decline in middle aged women. Right food choices combined with regular exercise is the key to alleviate menopausal symptoms.

Menopause Homeopathy Treatment

Menopause Homeopathy Treatment

Homeopathy is a risk-free, effective and non-hormonal treatment for the problems associated with menopause faced by a large number of women.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Menopause

Menopause

Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More News on:

Menopause Congenital Heart Disease Reiki and Pranic Healing Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Weight Gain After Menopause Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Take this quiz to test your knowledge on inflammation. Our body''s immune system responds in ...

 Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie addiction calculator is a quick online tool to measure selfie obsession. Are you having fun ...

 Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...