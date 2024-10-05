About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Meningitis: A Threat to Young Children, But Vaccines can Help

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 5 2024 7:13 PM

Infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to meningitis, but experts on World Meningitis Day emphasize the importance of vaccines in preventing the disease in many cases.

World Meningitis Day

World Meningitis Day () is observed every year to raise awareness about the deadly and debilitating disease, which strikes quickly and causes serious health harm. While it affects people of all ages in every part of the world, children are particularly vulnerable. Over 5 million people are affected by meningitis every year, and around half of all meningitis deaths are in children under 5 years old.

Meningitis is an inflammation of the protective membranes (meninges) covering the brain and spinal cord. It can be caused by various infectious agents, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, as well as non-infectious conditions like cancer or head injuries,” Dr. Anshu Rohtagi, Senior Neurologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS.

Common symptoms of meningitis include sudden onset of fever, severe headache, stiff neck, nausea or vomiting, sensitivity to light, confusion or difficulty concentrating, sleepiness or difficulty waking up, and skin rash (in some cases).There are several types of meningitis: bacterial, tubercular, viral, fungal, and parasitic.

Bacterial meningitis is of particular concern. About 1 in 6 people who get this type of meningitis die and 1 in 5 have long-lasting disabilities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Yet many of these deaths and disabilities are preventable with vaccines.

Meningitis: A Growing Concern in India

It ranges from 3 to 6 cases per 100,000 population annually in India, according to a 2023 report. Dr. Deepak Yadav, Consultant, Neurology, Amrita Hospital Faridabad told IANS that “infants and young children are at higher risk” of meningitis. The disease is also common among individuals with weakened immune systems, and those living in crowded environments, such as refugee camps.

Vaccines are available for some types of bacterial meningitis, such as the Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine, pneumococcal vaccines, and meningococcal vaccines. The experts also called for good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing, avoiding sharing utensils, and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing can help prevent the spread of infections.

“If you suspect meningitis, it’s crucial to seek immediate medical attention due to the potential severity of the condition,” Rohtagi said. Yadav called for educating the public about symptoms and the importance of early medical attention to improve outcomes.

Source-IANS
