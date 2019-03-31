medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Men With Alcohol-related Cirrhosis Receive Treatment Than Women

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 31, 2019 at 3:44 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with alcohol-related liver cirrhosis are more likely to receive alcohol treatments compared to female patients, finds a new study. The researchers obtained data from a large insurance database containing information on 66,053 patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis for the years 2009-2016. Based on the findings, nearly one-third of patients were female with the mean age of 54.5 years at the time of diagnosis.
Men With Alcohol-related Cirrhosis Receive Treatment Than Women
Men With Alcohol-related Cirrhosis Receive Treatment Than Women

Alcohol-related cirrhosis of the liver is a serious and potentially life-threatening condition. Although patients with cirrhosis are routinely encouraged to stop drinking in order to reduce their mortality risk, many continue drinking and do not avail themselves of alcohol treatment. To understand more fully the role of alcohol treatment in determining the course of alcohol-related cirrhosis, researchers examined the rates, predictors, and outcomes of alcohol treatment in alcohol-related cirrhosis patients with private insurance.

Despite the fact that nearly three-quarters of patients had insurance coverage for substance abuse treatment, only 10% had a face-to-face mental health or substance abuse visit and only 0.8% received an approved relapse prevention medication within a year of being diagnosed with alcohol-related cirrhosis. Women were less likely to have a face-to-face visit or to receive a relapse prevention medication than men. At the end of a year, patients who attended alcohol treatment or received an approved medication were 15% less likely to experience a worsening of their cirrhosis than those who did neither.

The researchers concluded that patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis should be encouraged to receive alcohol treatment to prevent worsening of their condition. Because women were less likely to receive alcohol treatment than men with the disease, urgent attention is needed to reduce gender-specific barriers to alcohol treatment for patients with alcohol-related cirrhosis.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Liver Cirrhosis

Liver cirrhosis is a chronic liver disease that arises due to alcoholism, hepatitis, or other conditions. Liver failure patients are treated with transplantation.

Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis

Recently, Fibroscan has incorporated the noninvasive Controlled Attenuation Parameter technique to estimate the degree of fatty infiltration in the liver.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatorenal Syndrome

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) occurs in end stage cirrhosis and is marked by serious circulatory disturbances and kidney failure. Prognosis is generally poor.

Liver Failure

Liver failure occurs when the liver loses its ability to perform its normal functions of regeneration or repair. It can be a gradual or a sudden process.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Liver Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Fibroscan for Fatty Liver Cirrhosis and Fibrosis Hepatorenal Syndrome Liver Failure 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Puberty

Workout Pain

Health Benefits of Durian
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive