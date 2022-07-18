About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Men Should Eat This Super Dish to Lower Their Blood Pressure

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on July 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Font : A-A+

Men Should Eat This Super Dish to Lower Their Blood Pressure

Eating sunomono (a Japanese vinegared side dish) correlates to lower blood pressure categorization in men, according to an observational study led by Professor Hiroaki Kanouchi from Osaka Metropolitan University.

The benefits of vinegar in a healthy diet are well known. Previous studies have shown that subjects drinking 30 mL of vinegar daily had lower blood pressure but also lost weight which could account for the lower blood pressure.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar


Apple cider vinegar is good as a salad dressing or as a pickling agent but how effective is this ancient folk remedy in treating chronic ailments? Find out ...
Advertisement


Sunomono provided an opportunity to conduct an observational study to examine if vinegar consumption as part of a normal diet correlated to differences in blood pressure.

Vinegar for Blood Pressure: Does It Work?

Sunomono is a traditional side dish made with sliced cucumber or seaweed in rice vinegar, often with seafood garnish. It is normal food, regularly eaten by older generations in Japan, with individually prepackaged portions available for purchase in supermarkets, making it a common source of larger volumes of dietary vinegar.

This led the research team to recruit 1498 men and women over 40 years old who were screened for hypertension or other disqualifying health conditions. 746 participants had their blood pressure tested and categorized based on the Japanese Society of Hypertension guidelines, then fill out a dietary survey, paying attention to sour vinegary food consumption, particularly sunomono.
Vinegar for Cervical Cancer Surveillance

Vinegar for Cervical Cancer Surveillance


Visual Inspection With Acetic acid (VIA) is a cheap and effective method detect cervical cancer in rural women.
Advertisement

"Vinegar is hard to observe because it isn't a big ingredient in meals; you might get a little in vinaigrette or pickles, but people rarely drink the pickle's vinegar brine. In sunomono, vinegar is part of the dish, people usually finish it," Professor Kanouchi explained.

Eating Sunomono Has A Positive Impact On Health

While analyzing the health information and dietary survey, the researchers noticed that men who did not habitually eat sunomono had significantly higher blood pressure, even though their weight and BMI were the same.

Eating sunomono at least monthly correlated with lower average blood pressure among men, even when adjusted for age, BMI, smoking history, and intake of sodium, potassium, and alcohol, amongst other factors.

Researchers are not still sure how vinegar causes these health benefits; increasing vinegar consumption doesn't lead to further improvement in blood pressure.

However, diet is one of the easiest things to change! So everyone should know that even occasionally eating sunomono could make a difference in blood pressure.



Source: Medindia
How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources

How to Lower High Blood Pressure? Eat Variety Of Protein Sources


Protein is one of the three basic macronutrients and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommends eating one to two servings of protein daily.
Advertisement

Top 10 Tips to Lower Your Blood Pressure

Top 10 Tips to Lower Your Blood Pressure


High blood pressure is the leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease. But it can be lowered naturally by simple lifestyle changes.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your HealthBenefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health
Can Garlic Control High Blood PressureCan Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Diet and High Blood PressureDiet and High Blood Pressure
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risksHeart Attack- Lifestyle risks
High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure
Low Blood PressureLow Blood Pressure
Stress and the Gender DivideStress and the Gender Divide
ThalassemiaThalassemia
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health Low Blood Pressure 

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood - Sugar Chart Drug Side Effects Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Color Blindness Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close