Men Should Eat This Super Dish to Lower Their Blood Pressure

Eating Sunomono Has A Positive Impact On Health

This led the research team to recruit 1498 men and women over 40 years old who were screened for hypertension or other disqualifying health conditions. 746 participants had their blood pressure tested and categorized based on the Japanese Society of Hypertension guidelines, then fill out a dietary survey, paying attention to sour vinegary food consumption, particularly sunomono.," Professor Kanouchi explained.While analyzing the health information and dietary survey, the researchers noticed that men who did not habitually eat sunomono had significantly higher blood pressure, even though their weight and BMI were the same.Eating sunomono at least monthly correlated with lower average blood pressure among men, even when adjusted for age, BMI, smoking history, and intake of sodium, potassium, and alcohol, amongst other factors.Researchers are not still sure how vinegar causes these health benefits; increasing vinegar consumption doesn't lead to further improvement in blood pressure.However, diet is one of the easiest things to change! So everyone should know that even occasionally eating sunomono could make a difference in blood pressure.Source: Medindia