by Anjanee Sharma on  February 2, 2021 at 5:37 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Men Respond Aggressively When Manhood is Threatened
Researchers have found evidence that suggests that younger men whose sense of masculinity depends heavily on others' opinions react aggressively when their manhood is threatened.

Results suggest that aggression in men may increase if men feel the social pressure to be masculine.

The study was conducted in two parts with 195 undergraduate students and randomly selected 391 men aged 18 to 56. Participants were asked questions about "gender knowledge," which included questions on sports, auto mechanics, and home repair.

The participants were then randomly told their score was either higher or lower than that of an average man. The men who received a low score were also told they were "less manly than the average man" to simulate real-world threats to manhood.

Participants were then asked to complete a series of word fragments by adding missing letters to reveal their state of mind.

Findings showed that men whose sense of masculinity came from within and not from others didn't care about getting a low score. However, men whose feelings of masculinity relied on others (men who said they behaved "like a man" due to social pressures) responded to the word fragments by creating words with violent associations rather than neutral meanings.

For example, they wrote "kill" and "blood" rather than, say, "kiss" and "blow" or "bloom." when provided with the letters "ki" and "blo" to complete the word.

The youngest participants (men between 18 and 29) gave more aggressive responses. The responses grew milder as their age increased.

Adam Stanaland, lead author, explained that men might feel the need to act aggressively to prove their manhood (to 'be a man') when they think they are not living up to strict gender norms. It's evident that younger men are more sensitive to threats against their masculinity.

He added, "In those years, as men attempt to find or prove their place in society, their masculine identity may be more fragile. In many places, this means that younger men are constantly hit with threats to their manhood. They have to prove their manhood every day of their lives."

Female students did not similarly display an aggressive response when their gender was threatened.

The study designers also received violent threats from some men who received low scores, showing that men's aggressive responses did not end with just the questionnaire.

"Men report aggressive behavior in all sorts of domains," Stanaland said. "Some of them are trying to prove their manhood by being aggressive." He believes that men's violence, terrorism, violence against women, and political aggression can all be explained by fragile masculinity, so its important to understand this phenomenon better.




Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE
Alarming Ascent of Aggressive Adolescents
Teen violence is recurring at an alarming pace worldwide. India too is becoming a victim to such a disturbing trend. Psychiatrists counsel sufficient family and community support.
READ MORE
Masculinity Defined by Patriarchy Finds New Victims; More Men Commit Suicide in India
Statistics for 2014 show that 10 out 15 suicide victims are men. Family problems like marital separation and divorce, and illnesses, were the biggest killers.
READ MORE
When Masculinity Threatened, Men Overcompensate With Gender Stereotypes
Being seen as masculine is very important for a lot of men. When their masculinity in under threat they work hard to correct the image they project.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor