medindia

Radiotherapy Not Necessary For Men After Prostate Cancer Surgery

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 30, 2019 at 5:16 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men with prostate cancer need not undergo radiotherapy after the surgery anymore.

According to late-breaking results from a study led by The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.
Radiotherapy Not Necessary For Men After Prostate Cancer Surgery
Radiotherapy Not Necessary For Men After Prostate Cancer Surgery

These findings, from the largest ever trial of postoperative radiotherapy in prostate cancer, was being presented at (Friday 27 September) at the 2019 ESMO Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain. Answering a longstanding question about whether the benefits of radiotherapy after surgery outweigh the side effects, the trial results found no difference in disease recurrence at five years between men who routinely had radiotherapy shortly after surgery and men who had radiotherapy later if cancer came back.

Show Full Article


The RADICALS-RT trial, which was run through the MRC Clinical Trials Unit at University College London, enrolled 1,396 patients after surgery for prostate cancer from the UK, Denmark, Canada, and Ireland. Men were randomly allocated to postoperative radiotherapy or the standard approach of observation only, with radiotherapy kept as an option if the disease recurred.

At a median follow-up of five years, progression-free survival was 85% in the radiotherapy group and 88% in the standard care group. Chief Investigator Professor Chris Parker, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Professor in Prostate Oncology at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), said:

"The results from this trial indicate that postoperative radiotherapy in prostate cancer patients is equally effective, whether it is given to all men shortly after surgery or only given later to those men with recurrent disease. There is a strong case now that observation should be the standard approach after surgery, and that radiotherapy should be used if cancer comes back.

"This is good news for future patients as it means that many men will avoid the adverse side-effects of radiotherapy, which can include urinary incontinence. This is a potential complication after surgery alone, but the risk is increased if radiotherapy is used as well." The data presented from the RADICALS-RT trial is from a five year follow up looking at disease reoccurrence. The intention, in the long run, is to see if postoperative radiotherapy has an effect on the development of secondary tumors.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hodgkins lymphoma or Hodgkins disease has the distinction of being the first cancer to be cured by chemotherapy or by radiotherapy.

Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Non Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymph tissues. It is made up of a wide array of subtypes.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Radiotherapy

A detailed account of radiation, its mode of action, side effects and dosage in the treatment of cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

RadiotherapyProstate CancerCancer and HomeopathyTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateHodgkins LymphomaNon-Hodgkins LymphomaProstate Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body Art

What's New on Medindia

World's First Gene Therapy for a Rare, Deadly Liver Disorder

Weight Loss Drugs (Diet Pills)

Home Remedies for Alcoholism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive