Men at Breast Cancer Risk from BRCA Gene Mutations



‘Male carriers of BRCA1/2 mutations, who constitute 50% of all carriers, face increased risks of #prostate, #pancreatic, and #breastcancers. #BRCA #mencancer ’

Men Need More Genetic Testing for BRCA Mutations

BRCA1, BRCA2, and Associated Cancer Risks and Management for Male Patients - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/article-abstract/2821594?resultClick=1)

Men, not just women, can be at risk of BRCA1 and BRCA2 genetic mutations, which are typically associated with breast and ovarian cancers. There is a growing call to increase screening guidelines for males, as a substantial body of research highlights that these mutations pose significant cancer risks to men as well. ( )According to a review article published inby experts from the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and the University of Washington, new national screening guidelines aim to identify these risks in men through genetic testing and specialized cancer screening.Heather Cheng, the director of the Fred Hutch's Prostate Cancer Genetics Clinic said men are not getting enough genetic testing to see if they carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene variant.While those who know they are carriers "get tested for their daughters, but don't always know why it's important for their own health", he added. The review outlines updated screening and treatment guidelines for men with inherited damaging variants in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.However, the current testing rate for men is only one-tenth of that for women. The team also urged men to discuss their family's cancer history with healthcare providers.Cheng noted that increasing screening among men will boost “research, early detection, and ultimately reduce the burden of BRCA-related cancers.Source-IANS