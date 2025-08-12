Men and Women Walk Different Paths to the Same Mediterranean Diet Goal

Women and men differ in specific components of the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, but show no overall difference in total adherence scores.
Significant gender-based differences were found in how men and women adhere to specific components of the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, according to findings published in Frontiers in Nutrition. Despite these distinct patterns, there was no notable difference in the overall MedLife Index Score between genders (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Gender-specific insights into adherence to Mediterranean diet and lifestyle: analysis of 4,000 responses from the MEDIET4ALL project
Go to source). The Mediterranean diet is widely regarded as one of the healthiest dietary patterns, supported by numerous associations with longevity and reduced risks of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes.
‘Did You Know?
Women eat more greens and less red meat, while men move more and socialize better, yet both score equally on the Mediterranean lifestyle scale. #medindia #mediterraneandiet #healthyhabits’
Women eat more greens and less red meat, while men move more and socialize better, yet both score equally on the Mediterranean lifestyle scale. #medindia #mediterraneandiet #healthyhabits’
Advertisement
Core Elements of Mediterranean Eating HabitsCharacterized by a focus on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds, and whole grains, the Mediterranean diet limits red meat and refined foods. It permits moderate consumption of poultry, fish, dairy, and red wine, with olive oil as the primary fat source.
Its well-established health effects include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, and metabolism-enhancing properties. These benefits contribute to the diet’s role in preventing chronic diseases.
Advertisement
Global Shifts in Dietary TrendsDespite its health advantages, there has been a noticeable global decline in adherence to the Mediterranean diet. Factors such as urbanization, globalization, and the growing prevalence of Western diets, high in ultra-processed foods, unhealthy fats, and refined sugars contribute to this trend.
Previous data suggest that socio-economic and demographic variables influence diet adherence. However, conclusions regarding gender differences have remained inconsistent and incomplete.
Large-Scale Analysis from MEDIET4ALL InitiativeAs part of the broader European Union–funded MEDIET4ALL PRIMA initiative promoting the Mediterranean diet as a sustainable lifestyle model, data were gathered from 4,010 individuals across ten countries. Participants completed the MEDIET4ALL survey, and adherence was assessed using the validated MedLife Index.
The MedLife Index evaluates Mediterranean adherence across three domains: food consumption, dietary habits, and lifestyle behaviors. Additional factors included perceived barriers to diet adherence, physical activity, sleep quality, mental well-being, life satisfaction, social participation, and technology usage.
Women Show Greater Adherence in Core Food ChoicesWomen demonstrated significantly higher adherence in seven of fifteen food-related categories, such as reduced red and processed meat intake, higher vegetable consumption, increased use of olive oil and herbs/spices, and reduced intake of processed foods. In comparison, men adhered more closely to recommendations involving fish/seafood, legumes, and sweets.
For dietary habits, women more often followed guidance on whole grain intake, minimizing snacks between meals, lowering sugar in beverages, and moderating processed food consumption. Meanwhile, men scored better on water consumption, wine intake, and limiting salt use.
Lifestyle Habits Show Reverse Gender TrendsMen engaged in higher levels of physical activity and had greater social participation, while women experienced lower sleep quality and duration, along with more severe insomnia. Additionally, women reported higher psychological distress and greater needs for both psychosocial and nutritional support.
Correlational analysis showed positive links between the MedLife Index and physical activity, sleep satisfaction, and social engagement. Conversely, higher scores were associated with reduced levels of insomnia, anxiety, depression, and stress, though no causality can be determined due to the study’s cross-sectional design.
Physical Activity and Mental Health ConnectionsFindings emphasized that greater physical activity aligns with improved lifestyle quality. This reinforces the Mediterranean lifestyle concept, which combines regular physical movement with nutrient-dense food choices. The physical and mental health benefits associated with this lifestyle are consistent with improved cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes.
While results also connected better adherence to reduced insomnia severity, they do not prove that the Mediterranean diet directly improves sleep. Prior findings suggest that dietary components may stabilize blood sugar and enhance melatonin and serotonin production, key elements in regulating the sleep–wake cycle.
Role of Social Engagement and Psychological SupportSocial interaction was shown to influence dietary behaviors by encouraging adherence to Mediterranean-style eating and offering emotional reinforcement. Furthermore, higher adherence was associated with better mental health, potentially due to the anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties of the diet’s core foods
Altogether, these findings point to the importance of tailoring health strategies by gender, considering distinct behavioral patterns, psychological needs, and cultural influences to effectively promote Mediterranean dietary and lifestyle adherence. The authors also note the importance of future research to explore causality and long-term effects.
Reference:
- Gender-specific insights into adherence to Mediterranean diet and lifestyle: analysis of 4,000 responses from the MEDIET4ALL project - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1570904/full)
Source-Eurekalert