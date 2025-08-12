Men and Women Walk Different Paths to the Same Mediterranean Diet Goal

Women and men differ in specific components of the Mediterranean diet and lifestyle, but show no overall difference in total adherence scores.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Gender-specific insights into adherence to Mediterranean diet and lifestyle: analysis of 4,000 responses from the MEDIET4ALL project



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Women eat more greens and less red meat, while men move more and socialize better, yet both score equally on the Mediterranean lifestyle scale. #medindia #mediterraneandiet #healthyhabits’

Women eat more greens and less red meat, while men move more and socialize better, yet both score equally on the Mediterranean lifestyle scale. #medindia #mediterraneandiet #healthyhabits’

Advertisement

Core Elements of Mediterranean Eating Habits

Advertisement

Global Shifts in Dietary Trends

Large-Scale Analysis from MEDIET4ALL Initiative

Women Show Greater Adherence in Core Food Choices

Lifestyle Habits Show Reverse Gender Trends

Physical Activity and Mental Health Connections

Role of Social Engagement and Psychological Support

Gender-specific insights into adherence to Mediterranean diet and lifestyle: analysis of 4,000 responses from the MEDIET4ALL project - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1570904/full)