Memory Makeover at Midnight: A Pen-and-Paper Trick for Alzheimer`s

Bedtime recall boosts memory, supports brain health, and may aid older adults with or without Alzheimer’s.
A simple nightly habit could help boost memory. Jotting down five events from the day improved memory performance the next day in both individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy older adults, stated a new study. ()
Investigating Autobiographical Recall and Memory in Early DementiaThe RESTED-AD Study (Remote Evaluation of Sleep To Enhance Understanding in Early Dementia) investigated the effects of autobiographical recall on memory performance utilizing 26 participants in two groups - with and without early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) dementia or mild cognitive impairment. They engaged in a word recognition task on two separate occasions.
‘What if enhancing #memory in #Alzheimers could be as easy as using a pen and paper? A daily habit of reflection and recall shows promising results. Want to explore this simple method? #CognitiveHealth #Dementia ’In one instance, participants were asked to write down five autobiographical events before bedtime. The following morning, when asked to recognize the previously shown words, the results indicated improved memory performance in both groups when the bedtime recall exercise was included.
Co-Lead Researcher Dr Jonathan Blackman explained: “On the nights when participants wrote down events from the day, both the people with AD and healthy older adults did better in the memory task with the AD group benefitting even more.
“We do not believe that this has been demonstrated before in human studies and it holds promise as a drug-free intervention to enhance memory performance in healthy older adults and those with Mild Cognitive Impairment or dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease.”
Exploring the Indirect Impact of Bedtime Recall on MemoryWhile the study did not find a direct link between the bedtime recall exercise and sleep-related brain activity, there are other possible explanations. For example, the recall exercise may have stimulated areas of the brain involved in memory just before bedtime leading to improved memory performance in other tasks.
This approach stands out due to its simplicity and accessibility. Unlike many existing memory interventions, which can be costly or require specialized equipment, this bedtime exercise can be easily incorporated into daily routines without additional resources.
Advertisement
“For patients with early or moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia there are also medications but these have modest benefit and can also potentially cause side effects.
Advertisement
Reference:
- A new behavioural intervention to enhance memory in older people–evening autobiographical recall - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0028393225001265)