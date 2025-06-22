Memory Makeover at Midnight: A Pen-and-Paper Trick for Alzheimer`s

Bedtime recall boosts memory, supports brain health, and may aid older adults with or without Alzheimer’s.

Investigating Autobiographical Recall and Memory in Early Dementia



Exploring the Indirect Impact of Bedtime Recall on Memory

A simple nightly habit could help boost memory. Jotting down five events from the dayand healthy older adults, stated a new study. ( )Theinvestigated the effects of autobiographical recall on memory performance utilizing 26 participants in two groups - with and without early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) dementia or mild cognitive impairment. They engaged in a word recognition task on two separate occasions.In one instance, participants were asked to write down five autobiographical events before bedtime. The following morning, when asked to recognize the previously shown words, the results indicated improved memory performance in both groups when the bedtime recall exercise was included.Co-Lead Researcher Dr Jonathan Blackman explained: “On the nights when participants wrote down events from the day, both the people with AD and healthy older adults did better in the memory task with the AD group benefitting even more.“We do not believe that this has been demonstrated before in human studies and it holds promise as aWhile the study did not find a direct link between the bedtime recall exercise and sleep-related brain activity, there are other possible explanations. For example, the recall exercise may have stimulated areas of the brain involved in memory just before bedtime leading to improved memory performance in other tasks.This approach stands out due to its simplicity and accessibility. Unlike many existing memory interventions, which can be costly or require specialized equipment, this bedtime exercise can be easily incorporated into daily routines without additional resources.The study's authors emphasize the need for further research to replicate these findings in larger samples and to explore the underlying mechanisms driving the observed improvements in memory. Nonetheless, the current results hold promise for a low-risk, intervention that could benefit individuals with AD and healthy older adults alike. Dr Blackman concluded: “There arebut most are difficult to access, costly, time consuming or impractical.“For patients with early or moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia there are also medications but these have modest benefit and can also potentially cause side effects.“If we can show that these study results are repeated and replicated, we think that this could be an easily adopted intervention that could have a meaningful effect on memory.”Source-Eurekalert