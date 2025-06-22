About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Memory Makeover at Midnight: A Pen-and-Paper Trick for Alzheimer's

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 22 2025 10:24 PM

Bedtime recall boosts memory, supports brain health, and may aid older adults with or without Alzheimer’s.

A simple nightly habit could help boost memory. Jotting down five events from the day improved memory performance the next day in both individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy older adults, stated a new study. ()

Investigating Autobiographical Recall and Memory in Early Dementia

The RESTED-AD Study (Remote Evaluation of Sleep To Enhance Understanding in Early Dementia) investigated the effects of autobiographical recall on memory performance utilizing 26 participants in two groups - with and without early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) dementia or mild cognitive impairment. They engaged in a word recognition task on two separate occasions.

Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
In one instance, participants were asked to write down five autobiographical events before bedtime. The following morning, when asked to recognize the previously shown words, the results indicated improved memory performance in both groups when the bedtime recall exercise was included.

Co-Lead Researcher Dr Jonathan Blackman explained: “On the nights when participants wrote down events from the day, both the people with AD and healthy older adults did better in the memory task with the AD group benefitting even more.

“We do not believe that this has been demonstrated before in human studies and it holds promise as a drug-free intervention to enhance memory performance in healthy older adults and those with Mild Cognitive Impairment or dementia due to Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Diet and Alzheimer´s Disease
Alzheimer''s begins with forgetfulness, but over time affects speech and coordination along with drastic behavioral changes. The right diet may lower your risk by 40%. So isn''t a diet change worth it?

Exploring the Indirect Impact of Bedtime Recall on Memory

While the study did not find a direct link between the bedtime recall exercise and sleep-related brain activity, there are other possible explanations. For example, the recall exercise may have stimulated areas of the brain involved in memory just before bedtime leading to improved memory performance in other tasks.

This approach stands out due to its simplicity and accessibility. Unlike many existing memory interventions, which can be costly or require specialized equipment, this bedtime exercise can be easily incorporated into daily routines without additional resources.

Advertisement
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.
The study's authors emphasize the need for further research to replicate these findings in larger samples and to explore the underlying mechanisms driving the observed improvements in memory. Nonetheless, the current results hold promise for a low-risk, intervention that could benefit individuals with AD and healthy older adults alike. Dr Blackman concluded: “There are numerous approaches to improve memory in older people, but most are difficult to access, costly, time consuming or impractical.

“For patients with early or moderate Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia there are also medications but these have modest benefit and can also potentially cause side effects.

Advertisement
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Caring for Alzheimers disease patients
Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.
“If we can show that these study results are repeated and replicated, we think that this could be an easily adopted intervention that could have a meaningful effect on memory.”

Reference:
  1. A new behavioural intervention to enhance memory in older people–evening autobiographical recall - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0028393225001265)
Source-Eurekalert


