Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust withdrew guidance listing dissolvable snacks for children with feeding difficulties, clarifying they were texture examples—not diet advice.
The UK’s Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust has removed online advice that listed snacks like Wotsits, Skips, and Cadbury Buttons for young children learning to eat, after facing criticism for seemingly promoting unhealthy foods (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Statement on child feeding information
Go to source). The guidance, featured under a section titled ‘Bite and Dissolve’, was aimed at children “struggling to accept lumps in food” and included items such as Pom Bears, ice cream wafers, and prawn crackers, while noting their high fat and sugar content.
British food writer Bee Wilson criticized the advice, stating, “NHS Gateshead seems to be saying that if you want your child to learn how to eat actual real vegetables and eggs and lentils and fish, they first have to learn how to eat Quavers, Pom Bears and chocolate buttons.”
Why Did NHS Advice Include Processed Snacks for Children?The trust clarified that the content originated from a clinically developed patient leaflet intended for children with specific feeding or swallowing difficulties.
A spokesperson explained, “It was not intended as general dietary or weaning advice. The foods referenced were provided as examples of textures that dissolve easily in the mouth, not recommendations about what children should routinely eat.”
In feeding therapy, experts note that texture can sometimes take priority over nutrition in the early stages, particularly for children who struggle with chewing or swallowing solid foods.
How Do Texture-Modified Diets Help Children With Feeding Difficulties?Scientific evidence supports the role of texture in managing feeding challenges. The study “Texture-Modified Food for Dysphagic Patients: A Comprehensive Review” highlights that foods for individuals with swallowing difficulties should be soft, smooth, moist, and easy to swallow, making texture modification critical for safe feeding (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Texture-Modified Food for Dysphagic Patients: A Comprehensive Review
Go to source).
Additionally, the clinical framework “Pediatric Feeding Disorders: Recognition, Diagnosis, and Management” explains that some children face feeding skill deficits, sensory aversions, or swallowing dysfunction, requiring structured feeding therapy and gradual progression of food textures (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Pediatric Feeding Disorders: Recognition, Diagnosis, and Management
Go to source).
These findings suggest that easily dissolvable foods may be used as transitional tools in therapy, though they are not intended as part of a regular diet.
Why Was the Guidance Removed After Backlash?Despite its clinical intent, the advice raised concerns due to the risk of misinterpretation by parents as general dietary guidance, especially amid growing awareness of childhood nutrition and obesity.
The trust acknowledged the concerns, stating, “We are aware of the concerns raised about information previously published on our website relating to food textures for young children.”
It further clarified, “The content was part of a patient leaflet developed with clinical input… It was not intended as general dietary or weaning advice.”
The section has now been removed, with the trust noting, “We have removed the section of that web page while we review the wording to make sure it is clear and fully reflects current guidance and best practice.”
Emphasizing safety, it added, “Our priority is always the safety and wellbeing of children. Parents or carers with concerns about feeding or swallowing should speak to their health visitor, speech and language therapist or clinical team.”
The issue is particularly sensitive given local trends, as 24% of children in Gateshead are overweight or obese compared to the England average of 21.3%.
Overall, the episode highlights how clinical guidance can be misunderstood when taken out of context. While texture-based feeding strategies are valid in specific medical situations, experts stress they should be used under professional supervision and not applied as general dietary advice.
Source-Medindia