Melbourne-made COVID-19 Vaccines Make Their Way into Humans

What are the Two Candidates?

Doherty RBD protein vaccine

Advertisement

MIPS RBD mRNA vaccine

Are These Vaccines Safe?

- uses part of the virus protein, rather than genetic material or another virus, to elicit an immune response.- represents the virus genetic sequence that codes for the tip of the spike, which will lead to the production of the RBD protein.In addition, they are 'proof-of-principle' variant vaccines that present the Beta variant to the immune system, which was of the greatest concern when these vaccines were designed.Furthermore, the Beta variant has two of the same key RBD mutations as the Omicron variants (BA.1 and BA.2), so they may also improve immunity to Omicron.The study is the first time a side-by-side comparison will be undertaken of protein and mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine platforms, each vaccine at three dose levels (lower, intermediate, and higher doses).It will assess the safety and efficacy of a single dose of these vaccines as a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with all participants already having received their third dose of an existing vaccine at least three months prior.These first six participants were assessed at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and then randomized to receive either the RBD protein vaccine, RBD mRNA vaccine, or a placebo.Only after all 114 participants have been vaccinated and provided a blood sample 30 days post-vaccination will we receive the data and be able to begin analyzing how the vaccines have performed.Getting to this stage has been an enormous team effort across both institutes, and we look forward to seeing how the vaccines perform in the clinic.Next-generation vaccines will be an important tool to combat new variants as they arise and to help bring the global pandemic under control.This trial is unique in that it's the first time a side-by-side comparison will be undertaken of two new COVID-19 platforms and so it is uncertain how long the trial will take to complete.Volunteers are still being recruited and the trial is open to any healthy individual aged 18-64 living in Victoria, who has received their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least three months ago.People who have been infected with COVID-19 are also eligible provided they had their infection at least three months prior and have had their third vaccine dose.Source: Medindia