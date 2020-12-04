by Colleen Fleiss on  April 12, 2020 at 9:03 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Melatonin Treatment for COVID-19
A well-known anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative molecule melatonin may prove to be beneficial in attenuation of COVID-19, said researchers.

Melatonin is a hormone made by a small gland in the brain. It is also involved in regulating circadian rhythms, which help coordinate and synchronize internal body functions.

"There is significant data showing that melatonin limits virus-related diseases and would also likely be beneficial in COVID-19 patients. Additional experiments and clinical studies are required to confirm this speculation," said the study published online in the journal Life Sciences.


Based on clinical features, pathology, the pathogenesis of acute respiratory disorder induced by either highly homogenous coronaviruses or other pathogens, the evidence suggests that excessive inflammation, oxidation, and an exaggerated immune response very likely contribute to COVID-19 pathology, according to the study.

"This leads to a cytokine storm and subsequent progression to acute lung injury (ALI)/acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and often death," the study said.

For the study, Changwei Liu from Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing and colleagues reviewed the beneficial effects of melatonin in attenuation of various diseases.

This molecule is effective in critical care patients by reducing vessel permeability, anxiety, sedation use, and improving sleeping quality, which might also be beneficial for better clinical outcomes for COVID-19 patients, the study added.

"While the safety of melatonin has been verified in many human studies, its effect when given to COVID-19 patients should be carefully monitored despite the very high safety profile of melatonin," it said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Melatonin
Melatonin has finally been accepted as effective treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders. Jetlag as well as sleeplessness in the elderly may also be benefited by these hormone supplements.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Melatonin
Melatonin has finally been accepted as effective treatment for insomnia and other sleep disorders. Jetlag as well as sleeplessness in the elderly may also be benefited by these hormone supplements.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder
Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Sleep DisorderMelatoninCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake