Melatonin May Not Aid In Preventing Delirium Post-surgery

by Ramya Rachamanti on  October 9, 2019 at 9:49 AM Mental Health News
Melatonin supplementation did not affect the risk of developing delirium after heart surgery, according to the new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
Delirium seen in around 15% of hospitalized elder patients is more common in the critically ill and in those undergoing major surgery like heart surgery.

The study included 210 adults aged 50 years or older who were due to undergo major heart surgery. Participants were randomly assigned to seven days of treatment with melatonin or placebo, starting two days prior to the surgery. Patients were then assessed for the development of delirium within seven days of surgery.

A similar proportion of participants experienced severe episodes of delirium in the melatonin and placebo groups.

"While the negative findings are disappointing, it is probably not that unexpected given the complex nature of delirium," said lead author Andrew Ford, MBChB, FRANZCP, PhD, of the University of Western Australia.

Source: Eurekalert

