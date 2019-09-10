Melatonin May Not Aid In Preventing Delirium Post-surgery

Font : A- A+



Melatonin supplementation did not affect the risk of developing delirium after heart surgery, according to the new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.

Melatonin May Not Aid In Preventing Delirium Post-surgery



Delirium seen in around 15% of hospitalized elder patients is more common in the critically ill and in those undergoing major surgery like heart surgery.



‘New study done on 210 adults aged 50 years or older proved that melatonin cannot reduce the incidence of delirium after surgery, probably due to it's complex nature.’

Read More.. Show Full Article





A similar proportion of participants experienced severe episodes of delirium in the melatonin and placebo groups.



"While the negative findings are disappointing, it is probably not that unexpected given the complex nature of delirium," said lead author Andrew Ford, MBChB, FRANZCP, PhD, of the University of Western Australia.



Source: Eurekalert The study included 210 adults aged 50 years or older who were due to undergo major heart surgery. Participants were randomly assigned to seven days of treatment with melatonin or placebo, starting two days prior to the surgery. Patients were then assessed for the development of delirium within seven days of surgery.A similar proportion of participants experienced severe episodes of delirium in the melatonin and placebo groups."While the negative findings are disappointing, it is probably not that unexpected given the complex nature of delirium," said lead author Andrew Ford, MBChB, FRANZCP, PhD, of the University of Western Australia.Source: Eurekalert Delirium seen in around 15% of hospitalized elder patients is more common in the critically ill and in those undergoing major surgery like heart surgery.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.