medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Melanoma and Loss of Cilia Linked

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2018 at 9:43 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Loss of cilia in pigment cells activates carcinogenic signaling pathways, resulting in the formation of aggressive, metastatic melanoma, found study.
Melanoma and Loss of Cilia Linked
Melanoma and Loss of Cilia Linked

Melanomas are one of the most aggressive types of tumors in humans. Despite remarkable success with new forms of treatment such as immunotherapies, there are still many melanoma patients who cannot be cured or who later suffer a recurrence of the disease following successful treatment. An in-depth understanding of the tumor's biology is thus essential for developing novel therapeutic approaches. The main question is which changes in a benign cell cause it to progress into a malignant tumor.

Formation and spread of melanoma also regulated epigenetically

A team of researchers led by Lukas Sommer, professor at the Institute of Anatomy at the University of Zurich (UZH), has now been able to show that in addition to genetic causes such as mutations in the DNA, epigenetic factors also play a role in the formation and spread of melanoma. While epigenetic factors don't directly influence the gene sequence, they do regulate how efficiently certain genes are transcribed in the cells. The UZH researchers focused on the EZH2 protein, which - unlike in benign cells - is very common in melanoma cells and plays a central role in melanoma formation.

EZH2 suppresses ciliary genes and leads to metastasis

To find out how epigenetic factors contribute to the melanoma's aggressive behavior, the scientists examined all the genes that are regulated by EZH2. "We were very surprised to find many genes that are jointly responsible for the formation of cilia," says study leader Sommer. It seems that cilia genes are suppressed by EZH2, which means that malignant melanoma cells have much fewer of these fine sensory hairs than the skin's benign pigment cells.

Approach for novel tumor therapies

There are many types of cancers composed of cells that have lost their cilia. "The epigenetic regulation of cilia formation that we've now discovered in melanoma is, therefore, likely also relevant for the formation of other types of cancers, such as breast or brain tumors," remarks Lukas Sommer. Drugs that block EZH2 probably offer a promising strategy when it comes to treating melanoma, possibly in combination with immunotherapies, according to Sommer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Melanoma

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Test your Knowledge on Moles and Melanoma

Melanoma is a skin condition that is often a consequence of excessive exposure to the sun's ultraviolet radiation. Test your knowledge on melanoma by taking this ...

Study Uncovers Factors That Cause Melanoma Metastasis

Study Uncovers Factors That Cause Melanoma Metastasis

Direct contact with lymphatic endothelial cells promotes melanoma metastasis, shows new study.

Novel Therapeutic Strategy to Treat Melanoma

Novel Therapeutic Strategy to Treat Melanoma

Combination therapy co-targeting the mitochondria enhances the antitumor effect of telomerase inhibition in NRAS-mutant melanoma.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Ultra-Violet Radiation

Discovery of Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation  Herschel used prism and thermometer to measure temperature of seven colors of the rainbow and Ritter also discovered electro-magnetic emissions.

More News on:

Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Melanoma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell (Birth Disorder)

Pentalogy of Cantrell or thoracoabdominal syndrome is an extremely rare birth disorder involving ...

 Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol - Drug Information

Cannabidiol, a prescription drug recently approved by FDA used to treat seizures in patients two ...

 Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for Kids: Good or Bad?

Yoga for children is the perfect tool for a healthy body and mind with body postures, breathing ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...