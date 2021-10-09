  • English (US)
    हिन्दी français Español 中文
    • Medindia
    Login Register
    Advertisement

    Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM

    Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Tamil Nadu
    Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu health minister has urged people to make maximum use of the mega vaccination drive to be carried out at 10,000 centres across the southern state on Sunday against COVID-19.

    In a statement on Thursday, the minister said that the state government is planning to inoculate 20 lakh people in a single day on September 12 and 40,000 booths have already been arranged in 10,000 centres.
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Booths have been established at Primary Health Centres(PHCs), government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, noon-meal centres and schools. The booths, according to the statement from the health minister's office would function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Advertisement
    The mega vaccination drive will be conducted by maintaining strict Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, hand sanitisation and other Covid-19 standard protocols issued by the Government of India.

    The statement also said that those with cough, running nose, fever and other Covid-19 related symptoms would not be given permission to enter the booths. Beneficiaries will be allowed to be accompanied by only one person in the booth and those who take the jab will have to produce an identity card issued by the Government of India.

    The Minister in the statement said that after much pursuance the state could muster the required quantity of vaccines for the mega vaccination camp from the Centre.

    The statement said that various departments, including ICDS, revenue, local bodies, education, UNICEF, WHO, Rotary International and other NGOs were supporting the programme.

    Source: IANS
    Advertisement
    << Premarital Pregnancy High Among Educated Women

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    News A-Z
    A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    News Resource
    News Category
    Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
    What's New on Medindia
    World First Aid Day 2021 -
    World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    Effect of Romantic Movies on a Child's Mental Health
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 -
    World Suicide Prevention Day 2021 - "Creating Hope Through Action"
    View all

    Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
    Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

    More News on:
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

    Recommended Reading
    COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
    COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
    The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
    COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
    Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is ......
    Vaccine Passports Linked to Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: Study
    Vaccine Passports Linked to Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy: Study
    Public health incentives such as vaccine passports, may affect people's vaccination decisions in ......
    No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Study
    No Serious Health Effects Linked to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines, Says Study
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    Coronavirus
    Coronavirus
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    COVID in Children
    COVID in Children
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
    Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
    Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......
    Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
    Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
    Patients identified no serious health effects associated with the 2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, ......

    Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

    Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

    © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

    RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

    This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
    OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close