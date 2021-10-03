Mediterranean Diet Program Indirectly Benefits Patient’s Relatives

The researchers further analyzed whether the family members who were not enrolled in the program also indirectly benefited from it. Three out of four times, family members were the patient's partner, and the rest were children, parents, siblings, or some other kin. Their adherence to the dietary patterns was also recorded through a questionnaire.
Findings revealed that patients lost 5.10 kg in the first year of intervention, which rose to 6.79 kg in the second year. Their adherence to the Mediterranean diet and physical activity also increased significantly.
On average, the family members lost 1.25 kg of weight during the first year of the program, and the number rose to almost 4 kg in the second year. However, these figures were better when the patient cooked, and the family member ate with the patient.
In addition, according to the adherence questionnaire, they also showed increased commitment to this regimen's dietary patterns but not to physical activity.
Dr. Albert Goday, lead investigator, comments that the treatment achieved effects beyond just weight loss in the patient, which extended to their family environment. "The effect was contagious, in this context, it was, fortunately, a beneficial 'contagion,' resulting in weight loss and improved dietary habits."
Dr. Goday explains that among the many existing dietary approaches to weight loss, one based on the Mediterranean diet is the most easily shared within a family environment.
Dr. Olga Castañer, final author, states, "The good results can be explained by an improved diet since the same contagious effect was not observed in terms of physical activity among the patients and their relatives."
Castañer also adds that the Mediterranean diet has intrinsic health benefits, like protection against cardiovascular and neurodegenerative risks.
Goday emphasizes that the study's results show the contagion and halo effect of a treatment program in participants' relatives.
"The beneficial effect of the program on one member of the family unit can be extended to its other members, which is extremely significant in terms of reducing the burden of obesity on the public health system,"
he explains.
The family members improved their diet quality at the same time.
