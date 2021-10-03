by Anjanee Sharma on  March 10, 2021 at 6:41 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Mediterranean Diet Program Indirectly Benefits Patient’s Relatives
Study demonstrates that people living with a patient undergoing intensive weight loss treatment also reap benefits from the treatment.

The research team examined data from 117 patients and 148 family members of the patients included in the PREDIMED-Plus (PREVencióDIetaMEDiterranea Plus) weight loss and lifestyle program for two years. The PREDIMED - Plus is a study where patients follow a Mediterranean diet-based intensive weight reduction program and a plan promoting physical activity. It aims at achieving weight loss in people with obesity and high cardiovascular risk.

The researchers further analyzed whether the family members who were not enrolled in the program also indirectly benefited from it. Three out of four times, family members were the patient's partner, and the rest were children, parents, siblings, or some other kin. Their adherence to the dietary patterns was also recorded through a questionnaire.


Findings revealed that patients lost 5.10 kg in the first year of intervention, which rose to 6.79 kg in the second year. Their adherence to the Mediterranean diet and physical activity also increased significantly.

On average, the family members lost 1.25 kg of weight during the first year of the program, and the number rose to almost 4 kg in the second year. However, these figures were better when the patient cooked, and the family member ate with the patient.

In addition, according to the adherence questionnaire, they also showed increased commitment to this regimen's dietary patterns but not to physical activity.

Dr. Albert Goday, lead investigator, comments that the treatment achieved effects beyond just weight loss in the patient, which extended to their family environment. "The effect was contagious, in this context, it was, fortunately, a beneficial 'contagion,' resulting in weight loss and improved dietary habits."

Dr. Goday explains that among the many existing dietary approaches to weight loss, one based on the Mediterranean diet is the most easily shared within a family environment.

Dr. Olga Castañer, final author, states, "The good results can be explained by an improved diet since the same contagious effect was not observed in terms of physical activity among the patients and their relatives."

Castañer also adds that the Mediterranean diet has intrinsic health benefits, like protection against cardiovascular and neurodegenerative risks.

Goday emphasizes that the study's results show the contagion and halo effect of a treatment program in participants' relatives.

"The beneficial effect of the program on one member of the family unit can be extended to its other members, which is extremely significant in terms of reducing the burden of obesity on the public health system," he explains.

The family members improved their diet quality at the same time.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.
READ MORE
Anti-Inflammatory Diet
Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.
READ MORE
Diet from Crete for Healthy Heart
Mediterranean diets, special attention has been given to the traditional Greek Cretan diet. It emphasises the consumption of olive oil, whole grains, pulses, wild greens, herbs and fruits.
READ MORE
MIND Diet
MIND diet is a healthy meal plan which is designed to lower the risk of Alzheimer''s disease, improve cognition and to sharpen memory.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietMediterranean DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease