medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Mediterranean Diet May Enhance Academic Performance in Teens

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 19, 2018 at 12:48 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mediterranean diet may enhance academic performance, and verbal ability in adolescents and the effect may link to sleep quality, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.
Mediterranean Diet May Enhance Academic Performance in Teens
Mediterranean Diet May Enhance Academic Performance in Teens

In the study of 269 adolescents from 38 secondary schools and sport clubs in Castellon, Spain, adherence to the Mediterranean diet was positively associated with academic grades and verbal ability.

Results from the study suggested that adherence to the Mediterranean diet could indirectly influence some academic performance variables through its effects on sleep quality, according to senior author Dr. Diego Moliner-Urdiales, of University Jaume I, in Spain.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Mediterranean Diet Can Prevent Bone Loss in Osteoporosis Patients

Mediterranean Diet Can Prevent Bone Loss in Osteoporosis Patients

Mediterranean diet can reduce bone loss in people with osteoporosis. Eating increased intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts, olive oil, unrefined cereals, and fish can increase bone density in the femoral neck.

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Physical Fitness Can Improve Your Child's Academic Performance

Regular physical fitness in children can increase the volume of grey matter in two specific regions of the brain - the cortical and subcortical regions.

Veggies and Eggs as Good as Mediterranean Diet for Better Heart Health

Veggies and Eggs as Good as Mediterranean Diet for Better Heart Health

Just like the Mediterranean diet, including vegetables, eggs, dairy but leaving out fish and meat can reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Mediterranean Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

How to Lose Weight in Simple, Quick, and Easy Methods

Simple, quick, and easy methods can be included in your diet or exercise routine, which can help ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...