Mediterranean diet may enhance academic performance, and verbal ability in adolescents and the effect may link to sleep quality, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Acta Paediatrica.

Mediterranean Diet May Enhance Academic Performance in Teens

‘Mediterranean diet may improve academic performance, and verbal ability in teens and the effect may associate to sleep quality.’

In the study of 269 adolescents from 38 secondary schools and sport clubs in Castellon, Spain, adherence to the Mediterranean diet was positively associated with academic grades and verbal ability.Results from the study suggested that adherence to the Mediterranean diet could indirectly influence some academic performance variables through its effects on sleep quality, according to senior author Dr. Diego Moliner-Urdiales, of University Jaume I, in Spain.Source: Eurekalert