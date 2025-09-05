Mediterranean diet promotes the intake of fruits, vegetables along with whole grains, and little or no red meats for better health.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Comparison of an Energy-Reduced Mediterranean Diet and Physical Activity Versus an Ad Libitum Mediterranean Diet in the Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

A combined lifestyle resolution of #Mediterranean_diet with #exercise can aid body to use insulin more effectively. This #prevents #blood_sugar spikes and cuts inflammation. #Mediterranean_Diet #DiabetesPrevention #Exercise’

A combined lifestyle resolution of #Mediterranean_diet with #exercise can aid body to use insulin more effectively. This #prevents #blood_sugar spikes and cuts inflammation. #Mediterranean_Diet #DiabetesPrevention #Exercise’

Diet and Lifestyle Changes Can Boost Nutritional Benefits

Participants Following the Mediterranean Diet Experienced Weight-Loss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comparison of an Energy-Reduced Mediterranean Diet and Physical Activity Versus an Ad Libitum Mediterranean Diet in the Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes - (https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-25-00388)

This diet insists the consumption of fruits, vegetables, accompanied with whole grains, and healthy fats, also no intake of red meats ().SuchThis reduced the risk of T2D by 31%, according to a new study by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and publishes in the Annals of Internal Medicine.“We’re facing a global epidemic of diabetes,” said co-author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition.“With the highest-level evidence, our study shows that modest, sustained changes in diet and lifestyle could prevent millions of cases of this disease worldwide.”A team of collaborators from the PREDIMED-Plus clinical trial, the largest nutrition and lifestyle randomized trial in Europe, sought to understand how the diet’s benefits may be enhanced with additional healthy lifestyle changes.The researchers, from 23 universities in Spain and Harvard Chan School, split 4,746 PREDIMED-Plus participants into an intervention group and a control group and followed their health outcomes for six years.The intervention group adhered to a Mediterranean diet; reduced their caloric intake by about 600 calories per day; engaged in moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking and strength and balance exercises; and received professional support for weight loss control.The control group adhered to a Mediterranean diet without calorie restriction, exercise guidance, or professional support. Participants ranged from age 55 to 75, were overweight or obese, and had metabolic syndrome, but were free of T2D at baseline.The study found that those in the intervention group had a 31% lower risk of developing T2D compared to those in the control group. Additionally,said co-author Miguel Martínez-González, professor at the University of Navarra and adjunct professor of nutrition at Harvard Chan School.Source-Eurekalert