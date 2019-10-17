medindia

Meditation Changes How We Perceive Terrifying Memories

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 17, 2019 at 8:25 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Eight-week meditation training program appears to transform how the brain perceives fear memories. This training plan will soon be a breakthrough for people with anxiety.
Meditation Changes How We Perceive Terrifying Memories
Meditation Changes How We Perceive Terrifying Memories

In a study that will appear in the November 1st print issue of Biological Psychiatry, a team led by Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) researchers report that mindfulness meditation appears to help extinguish fearful associations.

Show Full Article


A common way to treat anxiety disorders is to expose patients to the cause of their anxiety in a safe environment until it no longer elicits fear, a process known as exposure therapy. This exposure provides an opportunity to learn that these causes are not threatening and thereby help individuals regulate their emotional responses. To be successful, first a new memory must be created between the root of the anxiety and a feeling of safety, then the 'safety' memory must be recalled when the cause is presented again in a new environment, rather than the original fearful memory.

Mindfulness meditation has been proposed to provide an optimal condition for exposure therapy because it involves experiencing the present moment with an open, curious, and non-reactive mindset. Numerous studies have documented that mindfulness meditation programs are useful for reducing anxiety. However, the exact reasons were unknown. The current study investigated enhanced learning of the 'safety' signal as one way through which mindfulness can help individuals learn to adapt more positively to the causes of their anxiety.

"Mindfulness training may improve emotion regulation by changing the way our brain responds to what we're afraid of and reminding us that it is no longer threatening," said Gunes Sevinc Ph.D., an investigator in the Department of Psychiatry at MGH and the paper's first author.

The researchers used MRI brain scans and a fear-conditioning task to examine changes in the brain associated with attention and memory following mindfulness meditation training.

In the study, 42 participants completed an eight-week mindfulness-based stress reduction program in which they learned formal meditation and yoga practices. Another 25 participants were randomized to an exercise-based stress management control group, in which they were taught about the impact of stress and performed light aerobic exercise. The researchers found that changes in the brain after mindfulness training were associated with enhanced ability to recall the safety memory, and thus respond in a more adaptive way.

"Fear and anxiety have a habitual component to them - the memory of something that provoked fear in the past will trigger a habitual fear response when we are reminded of the event, even if there is no direct threat at present.

The data indicate that mindfulness can help us recognize that some fear reactions are disproportional to the threat, and thus reduces the fear response to those stimuli. Mindfulness can also enhance our ability to remember this new, less fearful reaction and break the anxiety habit," says Sara Lazar, Ph.D., of the MGH Psychiatric Neuroimaging Research Program, the study's senior author.

One of the major caveats in the study was that all of the participants were healthy individuals without anxiety. Future studies need to be done with clinical samples and using threatening stimuli relevant to their anxiety (e.g., spiders, cues that trigger panic or PTSD, etc.) to determine if similar changes in brain activation occur in these conditions. Furthermore, some of the findings were observed in both the mindfulness and control groups, suggesting that some of the changes are not unique to mindfulness training, or might be due to some other component of the program, such as social support.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy

Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.

Meditation: Just For The Mind?

We meditate to calm the mind and perceive inner self through spirituality. On the other hand, we also meditate to relieve stress and ease other lifestyle disorders.

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.

Seven Chakras and Our Health

Seven chakras help us to understand mind-body relationship. Chakra meditation and chakra test help you to open and know about your seven chakras. Each chakra has unique color, light and number.

Simple Ways to Stay Fit

Have breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper -follow simple dietary principles to keep fit and avoid illness. Good health is intrinsically related to a healthy diet.

Techniques for Stress Relief

Stress is a part of everyday lives. It can be beneficial to an extent, but when it disrupts the equilibrium in which our nervous system is capable of performing better, it becomes troublesome.

More News on:

Benefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyMeditation: Just For The Mind?Seven Chakras and Our HealthHealthy LivingSimple Ways to Stay FitTechniques for Stress Relief

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive