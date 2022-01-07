About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Medicines in Wastewater: As an Early Warning of COVID-19 Spread

by Adeline Dorcas on July 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM
Font : A-A+

Medicines in Wastewater: As an Early Warning of COVID-19 Spread

Medicines found in wastewater could be an early signal for the spread of COVID-19, reports a new study.

In a pilot project exploring ways to monitor COVID-19, University at Buffalo scientists hunted for pharmaceuticals and viral RNA simultaneously in wastewater in Western New York.

Wastewater Surveillance Data to Track COVID Trend Launched

Wastewater Surveillance Data to Track COVID Trend Launched


A new dashboard to track COVID-19 in wastewater samples across the country has been launched by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Advertisement


Detecting COVID-19 in Wastewater

"Wastewater-based disease surveillance is being done worldwide through monitoring of viral RNA," said lead scientist Diana Aga, Professor of Chemistry in the UB College of Arts and Sciences.

"The potential of complementing existing efforts with detection of pharmaceuticals is exciting. There are a lot of opportunities here, though more research is needed," she added.
Report Says Omicron Detected in California Wastewater Before WHO Declaration

Report Says Omicron Detected in California Wastewater Before WHO Declaration


The Omicron Covid-19 strain was present in a wastewater sample from California even before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it the newest 'Variant of Concern'.
Advertisement

One interesting discovery in the new study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters, involves acetaminophen -- a pain reliever and fever reducer that serves as an active ingredient in over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol, Theraflu, and other brands.

At all four wastewater treatment plants included in the project, the research found that acetaminophen concentrations in wastewater spiked before other measures of COVID-19 in the community in early 2021, including concentrations of COVID-19 viral RNA in wastewater and the estimated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The spike in viral RNA, in turn, preceded the spike in the estimated number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by about a week, scientists say.

"Our biggest finding is that there's a huge increase in the concentration of acetaminophen, which is used in over-the-counter drugs, that predates the peak of viral RNA in wastewater and the peak in clinical detections in our area during the study period," Aga said.

"This was very interesting, as it suggests that detection of pharmaceuticals could act as an early warning of a potential disease outbreak in a community," Aga said.

Wastewater data is becoming a crucial part of monitoring COVID-19 as home testing has become more popular, leading to many positive cases going unreported.

In addition to identifying the spikes in acetaminophen, the study found residues of prescription medications associated with the pandemic in wastewater, including drugs whose emergency use authorization for treating COVID-19 has been revoked by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Source: IANS
Coronavirus Detected In Wastewater

Coronavirus Detected In Wastewater


The new method can potentially identify levels of coronavirus infection at both a local and global scale.
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
Anal WartsAnal Warts
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Anal Warts Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Sanatogen Hearing Loss Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Find a Hospital Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE