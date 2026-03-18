Medicinal Cannabis: Ineffective for Depression and Anxiety

As a clinical treatment, the evidence for the efficacy of medicinal cannabis to treat depression, anxiety, and PTSD, is yet to be established.

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The efficacy and safety of cannabinoids for the treatment of mental disorders and substance use disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis



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The efficacy and safety of cannabinoids for the treatment of mental disorders and substance use disorders: a systematic review and meta-analysis - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(26)00015-5/fulltext)

treating major mental health conditions such asThe findings were based on a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis published in. Despite a surge in cannabinoid prescriptions, researchers at the University of Sydney warn that these treatments lack clinical evidence for mental health.(The study suggests stricter regulations on cannabinoid medications (), cautioning that routine use may even worsen patient outcomes.“Though our paper didn’t specifically look at this, the routine use of medicinal cannabis could be doing more harm than good by worsening mental health outcomes, for,” he said.More than 700,000 Australians have reported using medicinal cannabis to treat over 250 different health conditions. The research found evidence to suggest that medicinal cannabis could potentially be beneficial for some conditions – such as the treatment of cannabis use disorder (otherwise known as cannabis dependency), autism, insomnia, and tics or Tourette’s syndrome.Dr. Wilson said: “But the overall quality of evidence for these other conditions, such as, was low. In the absence of robust medical or counselling support, the use of medicinal cannabis in these cases are rarely justified.”“There is, however, evidence that medicinal cannabis may be beneficial in certain health conditions, such as reducing seizures associated with some forms of epilepsy, spasticity among those with multiple sclerosis, and managing certain types of pain, but our study shows the evidence for mental health disorders falls short.”, it is worth noting that there is no one – or universal – experience of autism, so this finding should be treated with caution.”The study found that medicinal cannabis was not effective for every type of substance-abuse disorder. While medicinal cannabis may help with cannabis dependence,“Similar to how methadone is used to treat opioid-use disorder, cannabis medicines may form part of an effective treatment for those with a cannabis-use disorder. When administered alongside psychological therapy, an oral formulation of cannabis was shown to reduce cannabis smoking,” Dr. Wilson said.“However, when. This means it should not be considered for this purpose and may, in fact, worsen cocaine dependence,” he said.The rapid expansion in medicinal cannabis use and prescribing rates has raised concerns among major medical bodies, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA) and the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, about the largely unregulated growth in prescribing and the uncertainty surrounding the efficacy and safety of these products.In response, theinitiated a review of the regulatory oversight of medicinal cannabis, with more than 500 responses published in February.“Our study provides a comprehensive and independent assessment of the benefits and risks of cannabis medicines, which may support the TGA and clinicianswhile minimising harm from ineffective or unsafe cannabis products,” Dr. Wilson said.Source-Eurekalert