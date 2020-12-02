medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Medications for Lupus Downs the Risk of Diabetes

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lupus patients have lower odds of developing type 2 diabetes, a common complication of the disease, according to a new study.

In particular, those who consistently took antimalarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine had a 39 per cent lower risk compared to those who were less consistent.
Medications for Lupus Downs the Risk of Diabetes
Medications for Lupus Downs the Risk of Diabetes

Lupus, known for symptoms such as facial rashes, continual fatigue and joint pain, is an autoimmune disease that can produce damaging inflammation in almost every organ in the body. It affects at least five million people worldwide, with no known cure.

Show Full Article


"Antimalarial drugs are actively used to treat lupus symptoms long-term," says study senior author Mary de Vera, a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at UBC and the Canada Research Chair in Medication Adherence, Utilization and Outcomes.

"Now we know that they can also significantly protect patients against type 2 diabetes, if taken as prescribed for the required length of time."

For the protective effect to apply, the patient should take their prescriptions at least 90 per cent of the time--refilling on time and not skipping medications, the researchers found.

"It's not enough to take your meds a few times, you need to take them faithfully," adds de Vera. "Our finding suggests that the benefits hinge on adhering to the treatment plan for as long as required."

The researchers analyzed data on 1,498 lupus patients in British Columbia, comparing prescriptions, healthcare visits and hospitalizations over a period of four years.

"Prior to this study, we already found that from 43 per cent to 75 per cent of lupus patients do not take their medications as prescribed. What we didn't know was what the impact of that was on diabetes, which is a serious complication. Now, for the first time, we have a good idea," notes de Vera, a research scientist with Arthritis Research Canada.

De Vera and her colleagues are also currently studying why patients take or do not take medications, and looking for ways to better support them.

"For people with lupus, preventing type 2 diabetes is critical. Diabetes can lead to many other complications such as neuropathy, cardiovascular disease and kidney failure. Given the clear implications of non-adherence to lupus treatment, future research should focus on developing and testing ways to improve antimalarial adherence," says de Vera.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Is Hydroxychloroquine Effective in Treating Hand Osteoarthritis?

Hydroxychloroquine when given to treat moderate to severe hand pain and radiographic osteoarthritis was found to be not very effective.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDrug ToxicityDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Insulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

T'ai Chi can Treat Chronic Low Back Pain in Older Adults

New Treatment Strategy for Depression Uses AI and Brain Scans

Taller Young Men may Have Lower Risk of Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive