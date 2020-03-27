Medication to Treat Lung Cancer may Improve Outcomes of Metastatic Brain Cancer

"The development of brain metastases is an often feared complication of cancer," said Anders Erickson, a graduate student at St. Michael's Hospital in Dr. Sunit Das' lab, who led this research."Cancers that spread to the brain have historically required radical treatment with surgery or radiation. Chemotherapies that are capable of killing cancer cells in the rest of the body are unable to penetrate the blood-brain barrier."There is a lack of evidence to support the use of targeted therapy - or small molecules that target the specific drivers of a cancer - in metastatic brain disease. The researchers set out to fill this gap by further analyzing whether this targeted treatment, known for its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, might be beneficial to patients whose lung cancer had spread to the brain."Though more research is needed, our study supports the potential role this therapy could play for patients," said Dr. Das, a scientist at the Keenan Research Centre for Biomedical Science and a neurosurgeon at St. Michael's."It suggests we may one day be able to treat these patients without the concerns associated with surgery and radiation."The scientists aim to investigate this topic on a broader scale, looking at larger data sets to survey the impact of different targeted therapies for metastatic brain cancer."We hope our work will contribute to knowledge that will inform future treatment and move the needle for patients with metastatic brain cancer in the era of precision medicine," Erickson said.Source: Eurekalert