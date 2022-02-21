About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medication to Cure Dengue Likely in 5 Years

by Angela Mohan on February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM
An affordable, safe, and effective treatment for dengue might be on the cards within five years.

The Transitional Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) has partnered with the non-profit research institute Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) India Foundation to develop a safe, affordable, and effective treatment for dengue within five years, a press release said.

"There are no specific antiviral drugs to treat dengue infection, and limited use of vaccines. Despite research and development to identify treatment for dengue fever, we have not yet achieved good results. As per the release, it is important that we join our efforts to tackle the disease that affects millions of people," said Pramod Kumar Garg, executive director of THSTI.

"The collaboration with DNDi India Foundation is an important step towards developing effective treatment of dengue fever," he said, adding, "At the same time, it will coordinate efforts to help overcome knowledge gaps and expedite clinical research and regulatory approvals, including addressing unmet need of the dengue patients."
The focus will be on combination treatment opportunities, as these have the most potential for increased efficacy at different stages of the disease, increasing the window of opportunity to avoid progression to severe dengue.

"As there is no specific treatment that can prevent progression of the infection to severe dengue, it is critical to find therapeutic solutions to this climate-sensitive disease that spreads at a rapid pace," said Kavita Singh, director, DNDi South Asia.

"We hope this new partnership will accelerate the development of new dengue treatment that will be safe, accessible, and easy to administer."

Since its creation in 2003, DNDi has developed and registered nine new treatments for neglected diseases such as sleeping sickness, visceral and cutaneous leishmaniasis, Chagas, and pediatric HIV. This is the first time its researchers will dedicate efforts to dengue; the organization said in a statement.



Source: Medindia.
