Medication Adherence Linked to Hospitalization Risk and Early Death

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 15, 2019 at 11:31 PM Drug News
Medication adherence was found to be associated with reduced risks of needing to be hospitalised and of dying early, stated new analysis published in The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.
Individuals aged 50 years and older who were considered to have good medication adherence had a 17% lower risk of having a hospitalisation due to any cause compared with those considered non-adherent.

"This review has provided a comprehensive and systematic assessment of the evidence on the association between medication non-adherence and adverse health outcomes in older populations. It has highlighted the critical need for further research in this area," the authors wrote.

Editor's Note: "The Health Research Board (HRB) supports excellent research that improves people's health, patient care and health service delivery. We aim to ensure that new knowledge is created and then used in policy and practice. In doing so, we support health system innovation and create new enterprise opportunities."

Source: Eurekalert

