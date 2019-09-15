Medication adherence was found to be associated with reduced risks of needing to be hospitalised and of dying early, stated new analysis published in The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Medication Adherence Linked to Hospitalization Risk and Early Death

‘Good adherence was also associated with a 21% reduction in long-term mortality risk compared with medication non-adherence.’

"This review has provided a comprehensive and systematic assessment of the evidence on the association between medication non-adherence and adverse health outcomes in older populations. It has highlighted the critical need for further research in this area," the authors wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

Individuals aged 50 years and older who were considered to have good medication adherence had a 17% lower risk of having a hospitalisation due to any cause compared with those considered non-adherent.