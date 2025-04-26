Medically Tailored Meals Improve Recovery in Heart Failure Patients

Providing medically tailored meals to heart failure patients improves their nutrition and reduces hospital readmissions.
Providing medically tailored meals (MTM) to heart failure (HF) patients at risk of malnutrition after hospital discharge significantly improves their nutritional health and reduces hospital readmission rates, keeping them well below local and national averages (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The nutritional impact of 7 versus 21 home-delivered medically tailored meals in patients with heart failure and malnutrition risk: a random order crossover feeding trial (MEDIMEALS)
Nutritional Impact of Medically Tailored MealsThe study compared the effects of delivering seven versus 21 MTM per week over a four-week period. A team from Penn Nursing, led by Charlene Compher, Ph.D., enrolled 46 patients discharged from the hospital with HF and malnutrition risk. The team conducted telephone surveys at baseline, 30, and 60 days post-discharge to assess changes in malnutrition risk, adherence to American Heart Association (AHA) dietary guidelines, sarcopenia risk, and 30-day readmissions.
‘Did You Know?In collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance (MANNA) and the Clinical Nutrition Support Service at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the study revealed that patients receiving at least seven MTM per week experienced a significant reduction in malnutrition and sarcopenia risk. Notably, adherence to AHA diet goals improved over time, regardless of whether patients received seven or 21 meals. The 30-day readmission rates were significantly lower than the national average, at nine percent for those receiving 21 MTM and 12.5 percent for those receiving seven MTM.
Heart failure patients who receive at least seven medically tailored meals per week can reduce their risk of malnutrition and muscle weakness, while also lowering their readmission rates to just 9%. #medindia #heartfailure #medicallytailoredmeals #malnutrition’
Promising Strategy for Heart Failure Patients“Our findings suggest that even a modest intervention of seven medically tailored meals per week can have a profound positive impact on the health and recovery of heart failure patients,” said Compher. “This intervention not only improves nutritional outcomes and diet adherence but also keeps hospital readmissions low, which translates to better patient care and lower healthcare costs.”
The researchers concluded that the provision of at least seven MTM per week in the immediate post-discharge period is a promising strategy to improve malnutrition and sarcopenia risk, enhance diet adherence, and maintain readmission rates below national averages for patients with HF and malnutrition risk.
Reference:
- The nutritional impact of 7 versus 21 home-delivered medically tailored meals in patients with heart failure and malnutrition risk: a random order crossover feeding trial (MEDIMEALS) - (https://bmcnutr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40795-025-01036-y)
Source-Eurekalert