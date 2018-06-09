medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Medical Marijuana May Help Relieve Chronic Nerve Pain

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 6, 2018 at 12:33 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Medical marijuana may alter your brain connections to relieve chronic nerve pain, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal NeurologyŪ.
Medical Marijuana May Help Relieve Chronic Nerve Pain
Medical Marijuana May Help Relieve Chronic Nerve Pain

When medical marijuana is taken for chronic nerve pain, it may provide pain relief by reducing connections between the areas of the brain that process emotions and sensory signals. The study looked specifically at radicular pain, a type of nerve pain that radiates from the spine into the legs. Sciatica is a common form of radicular pain.

The component of marijuana examined in this study was tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of many cannabinoids found in marijuana and the one most commonly associated with producing a high.

"Pain is a complex experience that involves both the senses and emotions," said study author Haggai Sharon, MD, of the Sagol Brain Institute, Tel Aviv Medical Center in Israel.

"Our study results link pain relief from THC with a reduction in the connections between areas of the brain otherwise heavily connected, suggesting that THC may alleviate pain by disrupting signals between these pain processing pathways."

The study involved 15 men with chronic radicular nerve pain with an average age of 33. Women were excluded since hormone fluctuations during menstruation may affect pain sensitivity. All participants had medium to high radicular pain for over six months.

Before treatment, participants rated their pain levels and had brain scans with functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to look at the connections between various areas of the brain. Participants were then given treatment with THC.

For the first visit, nine participants were given an average of 15 milligrams of THC oil placed under the tongue and six were given placebo oil. One hour after treatment, participants were questioned again and had another brain scan approximately two hours after treatment.

At least one week later, participants returned for a second visit and those who had the placebo now received the treatment, and vice versa.

Researchers found that THC reduces a person's pain when compared to placebo. On a scale of zero to 100, before taking medication, on average participants rated their pain levels at 53. After taking THC oil, they rated their pain levels at an average of 35 compared to an average of 43 for those who were given the placebo.

In addition, the more pain relief a person experienced, the greater the reduction of connections between the areas of the brain involved in processing pain.

"Interestingly, our results also show that the more connected the areas of the brain that process emotion and sensory prior to treatment, the greater the pain relief experienced when taking THC," said Sharon. "Larger studies are needed to confirm our findings."

Limitations of the study are that women were excluded and the number of participants was small. Also, this study looked only at THC. Future studies are needed to examine how other components of the marijuana plant, like cannabidiol, may be useful in relieving pain in combination with THC.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Recommended Reading

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief

Conventional treatment for nerve pain produces mixed results, but exercises are known to be very effective. Find out how to relieve nerve pain with exercise.

Marijuana

Marijuana

Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.

Canada Legalizes Marijuana Use

Canada Legalizes Marijuana Use

Canada becomes the second nation to legalize use of marijuana nationwide. A "historic" bill was passed by the Canadian Parliament.

Medical Marijuana May Help Treat Intractable Epilepsy: Study

Medical Marijuana May Help Treat Intractable Epilepsy: Study

New study examines the therapeutic benefits of using marijuana to treat epilepsy which cannot be controlled with usual anticonvulsants.

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, digestion, limb movement, passing urine, and emptying bowels. Imagine what would happen if nerves get damaged due to disease.

Brachial Plexus Injury

Brachial Plexus Injury

Brachial plexus is a network of nerves that transmits signals from the spine to shoulder, arm and hand.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs and symptoms of drug-induced neuropathy can be debilitating and permanent. Know about adverse effects of therapeutic drugs to avoid them, when possible.

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Postherpetic neuralgia is a type of nerve pain that occurs following shingles or herpes zoster.

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.

More News on:

Cannabis Drug Abuse Drug Detox Brachial Plexus Injury Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Exercising Tips For Nerve Pain Relief Postherpetic Neuralgia Marijuana 11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage Drug-Induced Neuropathy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive