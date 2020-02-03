Medical Kiosks to Begin at Karnataka Railway Stations for Quick Check-ups

Aimed at improving passenger facilities in railway stations, South Western Railway's (SWR) Hubli division has allocated space for medical kiosks at five places.

"In a busy life, finding time for a health check-up is difficult. Many times we all postpone it. Now with medical kiosks at stations, passengers can check their health during the waiting time," said SWR General Manager A.K. Singh in a statement.



'Space for medical kiosks has been allotted at Dharwad, Belagavi, Vasco Da Gama, Ballari, and Hosapet railway stations. '





Initially, a single medical kiosk was installed at Hubli station in January which received a good public response.



Named Pulse Active Station and equipped with Internet of Things (IoT), the medical kiosks generate reports on 21 body parameters and risk indicators for lifestyle diseases.



The body parameters include height, weight, body mass index (BMI), blood pressure (BP), pulse rate, body fat percentage, mineral count and others.



Lifestyle disease indicators include diabetes, osteoarthritis, cardiac issues, and others.



SWR was created combining the reorganized Hubli division from South Central Railway (SCR) with Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions of Southern Railway.



In operation since April 1, 2003, SWR is headquartered in Hubli.



