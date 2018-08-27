medindia
Medical Expenditure Stills Worries 44% Indians: Survey

by Rishika Gupta on  August 27, 2018 at 6:24 PM Indian Health News
The cost of medical expenditure still is a cause of concern for Indians, finds a survey. Getting treated is still considered to be expensive in India explains a survey.
Medical Expenditure Stills Worries 44% Indians: Survey

In the study conducted by Ipsos, an independent market research company, 35 percent of Indians think the quality of medical treatment was poor while 30 percent were disappointed with the low standard of cleanliness in medical institutes,

For the study, more than 1,000 Indians were surveyed aged between 16-64 from April to June.

However, there was optimism among Indians where 60 percent felt that expenditure on healthcare would reduce in the next ten years while 69 percent believed that the quality of medical treatment would get better in the next decade.

"Making health care affordable to all should be addressed by governments and healthcare providers around the globe as it is among the top three concerns. Lifestyle changes can prevent some of these dreaded diseases," said Monica Gangwani, Head, Ipsos Healthcare.

Source: IANS

